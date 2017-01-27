Knights fall to Mooresville

DAVID KEEVER

Sports Editor

The North Lincoln boys fell to Mooresville 103-71 at home Wednesday night in their North Piedmont 3A/4A contest.

The Knights stayed right with the Blue Devils throughout the first quarter, outplaying the visitors, and held a 20-14 lead at the end of the period.

With the three-point shots falling, North Lincoln continued to play with the bigger Mooresville team early in the second quarter as well. Nick Mckinney scored 11 of his 13 points in the opening half, including three buckets from behind the arc, and helping the Knights keep pace.

But after the North Lincoln had taken a 35-34 lead, the Blue Devils closed the half on a 13-1 run to take a 47-36 advantage at the half.

Mooresville, who turned things around at the end of the second period with full-court pressure defense, opened the second half the same way. Griffin White scored 13 of his fourteen points in the third quarter to help the Blue Devils extend their lead to 80-55 heading to the fourth.

With a commanding lead, Mooresville cleared their bench in the final period, holding off any threat of a Knight’s rally.

After keeping things close throughout most of the first half by knocking down 6 three-pointers, North Lincoln connected on just two shots from behind the arc in the second half.

Junior guard Seth Welch led the Blue Devils with 22 points, while fellow guard Noah Allen added 18. Jay Davis and White also scored in double figures for Mooresville with 15 and 14 respectively.

Luke Johnson led four Knights in double figures with 15 points. Mckinney added 13 for North Lincoln, while Will Thornhill had 12 and Reed McRorie 10.

The loss drops the Knights to 4-12 on the season and 1-8 in the North Piedmont 3A/4A conference. Mooresville, who swept the season series with the Knights, improved to 8-10 overall, and 5-3 in conference play.

North Lincoln will be back in action tonight at Alexander Central. The Blue Devils will host West Iredell.

Mooresville 14 33 33 23 – 103

North Lincoln 20 16 19 16 – 71

Mooresville: Seth Welch 22, Noah Allen 18, Jay Davis 15, Griffin White 14, Elliott 9, Williams 8, T. Davis 5, Mauney 4, Stewart 4, Shipp 2, Luther 2.

North Lincoln: Luke Johnson 15, Nick Mckinney 13, Will Thornhill 12, Reed McRorie 10,

Bailey 9, Devine 4, Harmon 4, Wesson 2, Blackburn 2.

(Girls)

Mooresville 72, North Lincoln 48

The Lady Knights trailed 34-23 at the half, and lost to the Lady Blue Devils 72-48 in North Piedmont 3A/4A action Wednesday night at North Lincoln.

Rachel Nuhfer scored 15 points to lead the Lady Knights, and Avery Sigmon added 12. Mooresville was led by Alecsai Allen with 13 points and Megan Bomkamp who added 10.

North Lincoln fell to 2-14, 0-9 in the NP3A-4A. The Blue Devils improved to 10-8, 5-3.

Mooresville 15 19 26 12 – 72

North Lincoln 13 10 16 9 – 48

Mooresville: Alecsai Allen 13, Megan Bomkamp 10, Zalepka 8, Cullen 7, Ingram 6, Bowers 5, Marshall 5, Good 5, Vanhoy 5, Davis 4, Williams 4.

North Lincoln: Rachel Nuhfer 15, Avery Sigmon 12, McGinnis 7, Harris 5, Klein 5, White 2,

Bruce 2.

Image courtesy of Tonya Holmes / Special to the LTN