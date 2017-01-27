Emanuel Reformed welcomes first female pastor

Breaking a 230-year-old tradition, Rev. Susan Walker was recently appointed as the first woman pastor of Emanuel Reformed Church of Lincolnton. Her tenure at the church began in April when she was asked to be what’s called a “supply,” or substitute, preacher.

“That’s really all that was on my mind as doing – being a supply preacher that Sunday,” she said. “When I went that Sunday I had a wonderful time and immediately fell in love with the church and the people in the congregation. At the end of that first Sunday I was invited to come back again.”

Walker continued to act as a supply preacher for Emanuel Reformed for the next several months. The church was in the process of looking for a permanent pastor and, while Walker said she didn’t think they were looking for anyone like her, after her months of acting as a substitute preacher, the search committee asked if she’d be interested in throwing her hat in the ring.

“By then I really loved them and a lot of them loved me so I said ‘sure, you can consider me,’” Walker said. “I didn’t go down there to be called and it was a surprise to me that it went in that direction. I certainly wasn’t the only candidate.”

Emanuel Reformed Church was founded in 1785 and the current congregation has many multi-generational members and, given that they’ve never had a woman pastor before it, was a difficult hurdle for some of them to accept Walker as their pastor.

“A woman as a pastor?” Walker said with a laugh. “Some people really had trouble with it. It’s new to me that it would even be an issue because in the world that I live in here in Hickory and elsewhere it’s pretty common for a woman to be pastor. It was quite a process for the congregation. It was the longest job interview I’ve ever had – it went on for months.”

Walker was installed as pastor by the Western Association of the United Church of Christ on Oct. 30 and she said she’s thrilled to be a part of this historical church and the Lincoln County community. It was part of her agreement with Emanuel Reformed that Walker be able continue to serve as associate pastor at Exodus Missionary Outreach Church and assistant executive director of Exodus Homes, both located in Hickory. Exodus Homes is a faith-based United Way agency that provides supportive housing for homeless, recovering people returning to the community from treatment centers and prison, according to a press release supplied by Walker.

“Exodus Missionary is nondenominational and primarily African-American,” Walker said. “I’ve been in a very Afrocentric environment for almost 25 years now. Here in Lincolnton we have a very old church that has a history and deep roots in the Lincolnton community and generational family members, some of whom have been there their whole lives.”

At Emanuel Reformed, Walker began hosting a weekly “Lunch with the Pastor” at noon on Thursdays that the public can attend. Since she’s become pastor, Walker has met with Lincolnton area pastors, Lincolnton Mayor Ed Hatley, members of the Lincolnton City Council and the Downtown Development Association to introduce herself as the new pastor at Emanuel Reformed.

“I feel so blessed that they decided to give me a chance as a woman,” Walker said. “Now I’m trying to discern what God’s will is for me and the church.”

