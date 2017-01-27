Eagles cruise past Cherryville

MATT CHAPMAN

Staff Writer

CHERRYVILLE—The Lincoln Charter Eagles coasted to an 84-53 victory on the road over the Cherryville Ironmen on Wednesday night, sweeping the season series against their Southern Piedmont 1A conference rivals in the process.

The Eagles were paced by sophomore wing Jackson Gabriel who buried five three-pointers while pouring in a game-high 22 points to go along with seven rebounds. Gabriel’s sharpshooting from beyond the arc carried Lincoln Charter early on with Kody Shubert and Levontae Knox on the bench for most of the first half following a sloppy start on both ends of the court.

Shubert returned to the floor after halftime with a renewed focus, scoring 14 of his 18 points on the night in the second half. The do-it-all point guard stuffed the stat sheet, dishing out five assists and grabbing four rebounds despite a slow start. Shubert attempted just one triple, opting instead to attack the basket relentlessly in transition as all of his points came either on layups or at the free throw line.

The depth of the Eagles was on full display in the victory with two seniors, Jeremy Collonia and Bryce Wilson, providing key contributions off the bench. Collonia dominated in the paint and finished with a season-high 12 points while Wilson chipped in with eight points following up his best performance of the season in a drubbing of Highland School of Technology on Tuesday night.

Cherryville delivered an inspired performance on a night where the family of Noah Hampton, a teammate who was killed in a car wreck in October, was presented with a letterman jacket in his memory. Junior guard Jaiden Hunt led the way for the Ironmen with 20 points, including 14 in the first half as Cherryville remained within shouting distance, trailing 41-28 at halftime.

Ultimately, the depth and superior talent of Lincoln Charter was too much for Cherryville to overcome. The Eagles applied stifling defensive pressure in the second half, forcing numerous turnovers that led to easy fast break buckets on the other end of the court.

Lincoln Charter has now won six consecutive games to improve to 18-2 overall this season with a perfect 11-0 record in conference play while Cherryville falls to 6-12 overall and 4-7 against Southern Piedmont 1A competition.

The Eagles will return to the court on Friday night for the final game in a stretch of four straight away from home when they visit Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy. Lincoln Charter cruised to an 86-40 victory over the Gryphons in the first meeting between the two teams back on Dec. 13.

Boys:

Cherryville 18 10 10 15 – 53

Lincoln Charter 24 17 22 21 – 84

Cherryville: Jaiden Hunt 20, Trevor Harrill 10, Hardin 8, Cain 5, Brown 4, Lockhart 3, Baxter 1, Gantt 1, Jeffers 1.

Lincoln Charter: Jackson Gabriel 22, Kody Shubert 18, Jeremy Collonia 12, Wilson 8, England 7, Mayfield 5, Knox 5, Johnson 4, Holm 3.



(Girls) Lincoln Charter 55, Cherryville 32

Felicity Fields scored 15 points and Jasmyne Campbell added 12 as the Lady Eagles defeated the Lady Ironmen Wednesday night at Cherryville.

With the win, Lincoln Charter improved to 12-6 on the season and 9-3 in the Southern Piedmont 1A conference.

Cherryville fell to 7-11 overall, 4-7 in the SP1A.

Cherryville 4 5 9 14 – 32

Lincoln Charter 16 6 18 15 – 55

Cherryville: Camryn Bess 13, Narron 4, S. Miller 4, Barns 3, Hester 3, Gantt 2, D. Miller 2, Walker 1.

Lincoln Charter: Felicity Fields 15, Jasmyne Campbell 12, Baich 8, Snider 6, Hansley 6, Smith 4, Wright 2, Patel 2.