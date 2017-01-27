Criminal Charges — 1-27-17
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
- Walter Hugh Belfield, 64, of 179 Asbury Circle in Moorseville was charged on Jan. 18 with one count of probation violation. A $15,000 secured bond was set.
- Leslie Danielle Blount, 35, of 3924 Woodgreen Ter in Charlotte was charged on Jan. 18 with one count of failure to appear. A $500 secured bond was set.
- Susan Kay Harrelson, 32, of 509 Fountain Lake Ln. in Clover was charged on Jan. 18 with one count of failure to appear. A $1,000 secured bond was set.
- Steven Allen Bolick, 32, of 6342 Sherwood Ln. in Denver was charged on Jan. 19 with one count each of uttering a forged instrument, obtaining property by false pretenses, possession of control substance schedule II, possession of control substance schedule VI, driving while license suspended or revoked, and two counts of failure to appear. A $2,500 secured bond was set.
- Phillip Eugene Thomas, 31, of 5321 Antler Drive in Lincolnton was charged on Jan. 19 with one count each of obtaining property by false pretenses, financial identity fraud, and larceny. A $12,000 secured bond was set.
- William David Wood III, 17, of 4381 Otto Reynolds Rd. in Crouse was charged on Jan. 19 with one count of failure to appear. A $2,000 secured bond was set.
- Miranda Irene Lucas, 21, of 1915 Correll Dr. in Lincolnton was charged on Jan. 19 with one count of injury to personal property.
- Amy Nichole Forney, 32, of 3496 Woodstream Dr. in Maiden was charged on Jan. 19 with one count each of possession of control substance schedule II, possession of control substance schedule I, possession of drug paraphernalia, and simple possession of control substance schedule IV.
- Candice Renne Swanson, 22, of 1769 Hwy 16 North in Denver was charged on Jan. 19 with one count of driving while license revoked, displaying expired registration plate, possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Sean Justius Spencer, 18, of 4387 Otto Reynolds Rd. in Crouse was charged on Jan. 19 with one count each of probation violation and resisting, delaying or obstructing public officer. A $25,000 secured bond was set.
- Jeremy Thomas Stevens, 38, of 3653 Slanting Bridge Rd. in Sherrills Ford was charged on Jan. 19 with one count of failure to comply.
- Brittany Carol Reinhardt, 23, of 474 Miners Rd. in Lincolnton was charged on Jan. 20 with one count of probation violation. A $4,000 secured bond was set.
- Patrick Anthony Loomis, 31, of 1697 Woolie Rd. in Lincolnton was charged on Jan. 20 with one count of failure to comply. A $560 cash bond was set.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login