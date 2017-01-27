Commissioners discuss new West Lincoln library

MATT CHAPMAN

Staff Writer

A new West Lincoln library appears to be on the horizon following a meeting on Tuesday evening between the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners and the Lincoln County Public Library Board of Trustees.

“I feel sure that this board is committed to the next construction being a West Lincoln library,” county commission chairman Bill Beam said. “We all know that there is a dire need there and I think that we’re all committed to that happening in, in county government terminology, short order. I believe that three years is a very real number and I would be extremely disappointed if it doesn’t happen within the next five years.”

County commissioners have approved $150,000 for the hiring of an architect to develop drawings for a new West Lincoln branch. A local benefactor has already agreed to donate land off of Shoal Road near West Lincoln High School and $2.3 million has been set aside in the county budget for construction.

Rob Cullin of Kimberly Bolan and Associates, a library consulting firm hired through grant funding to develop a long-range master plan for library facilities in Lincoln County, presented his findings and recommendations to both boards during Tuesday’s meeting.

“This recommendation is based on what the county would need to do to get our library system close to the state average in terms of square footage,” Lincoln County library director Jennifer Sackett said. “We’re not just looking at the immediate future. This is a long-range plan looking at 20-30 years down the road as the county continues to grow. This plan is really about providing quality library services to the residents of Lincoln County. Designing adequate facilities and providing helpful staff are key to successfully reaching that goal.”

Cullin began his work in November, gathering input from community leaders and the public through forums, focus groups and an online survey. Cullin heard from nearly 1,000 Lincoln County residents and the overwhelming majority agreed that the current facilities are too small and often crowded. However, the community also expressed that any investments in the county library facilities should be made in a frugal and sustainable way that minimizes the impact on taxes.

A thorough assessment of the existing facilities revealed deficiencies at all three branches of the Lincoln County Public Library system. The system as a whole is well below the North Carolina average of 0.6 square feet per capita. The square footage per capita of both the West Lincoln branch and the Florence S. Shanklin Library in East Lincoln is currently 0.25 while the Charles R. Jonas Library in downtown Lincolnton checks in at 0.37.

A comparison of nine counties in the region, not including Mecklenburg County, reveals that only Union County and Cabarrus County have a lower square footage per capita than Lincoln County. Union County, however, is in the process of building a new branch that will bring it closer to the state average.

Cullin has recommended a four-phased approach to upgrading the library facilities in Lincoln County over the next decade. The plan, if executed, would bring a new library to West Lincoln, a second facility in East Lincoln to alleviate some of the pressure on the Florence S. Shanklin Library and a second story expansion to the existing Charles R. Jonas Library in Lincolnton. The total cost to implement the plan as presented is approximately $13 million without accounting for the price of land acquisition.

“That’s a bond referendum right there,” Beam said of the projected cost.

“(KBA) has collected the data and made their recommendations and they’ll be giving us a final report in the next month with all of the supporting documentation,” Sackett said. “At that point it will be up to the library board of trustees and the county commissioners to set their priorities and decide what we need to do moving forward in terms of a long-range master facilities plan.”

