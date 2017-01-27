Around Town — 1-27-17

FRIDAY

Singing

Antioch Baptist Church, located at 3413 East Hwy 150 in Lincolnton, will host artists, Jeff and Sheri Easter at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. and a $10 love offering will be taken at the door.

SATURDAY

Open House

Charity Christian School, located at 113 Charity Church Rd. in Lawndale will host a Rally and open house at 3 p.m. The school includes grades K5 through 12th. For more information please call (704) 419-4574.

Concert

Lowesville Gospel Concerts/Living Word Ministries, located at 1062 Hwy 16 South in Lowesville (Stanley) will host The Marksman, a bluegrass quartet from Dahlonega, GA at 6 p.m. No admission, however a freewill offering will be received. For more information please contact Carroll Cooke at (704)618-9762.

Country Breakfast

Daniels Lutheran Church, located at 3170 Reepsville Rd. in Lincolnton, will host a country breakfast. Open to the public from 7 a.m. until 10 a.m. A $7 donation is suggested to benefit the church building fund.

SUNDAY

Lunch

Crowell Memorial UMC, located at 4018 Killian Rd in Lincolnton will host a Chicken Pie Lunch Fundraiser from 10:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. Adults $8 and Kids $4. Price includes Chicken pie, sweet potatoes, green beans, slaw, Tea & Dessert. All proceeds benefit Crowell Youth Ministry.

Concert

Lincoln Avenue Baptist Church, located at 618 S. Grove St. in Lincolnton will host Adam Beard in concert at 6 p.m.

Singing

Grace Baptist Church, located at 495 Horseshoe Lake Rd. in Lincolnton, will host Widener Family singing at 11 a.m. service.

Luncheon

McKendree United Methodiest Church, located at 3537 Maiden Hwy in Lincolnton will host an EPIC Youth Group fundraiser luncheon from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. Menu includes Ham, mashed potatoes, cabbage, black-eyed peas, corn, bread, and desserts. Cost for the luncheon is by donation. Also, Worship at 9:30 a.m. and Sunday school worship at 10:30 a.m.

Singing

Gainsville Baptist Church, located at 270 Gainsville Church Rd. in Lincolnton will host a 5th nigh singing with members of the church at 6 p.m.