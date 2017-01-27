Marksmen Quartet coming to Lowesville

The Marksmen Quartet, based out of Murrayville, Georgia, will be performing for the first time on the stage at Lowesville Gospel Concerts on Saturday.

Dr. Earle Wheeler is the founder of the quartet, which was first formed 50 years ago. He learned to love bluegrass gospel music from his father, who was a Baptist minister. Starting his singing career in church as a teenager and then working with local groups, he formed the Marksmen Quartet in 1967.

In their early years, the quartet performed Southern gospel but switched to bluegrass in the mid-1980s, according to the Marksmen’s website.

Earle Wheeler’s son, Mark Wheeler, has been with the group for 40 years and sings baritone, lead and tenor and plays the acoustic lead and rhythm guitar and banjo. Mark Wheeler, who is also a Baptist minister, is one of the most prolific songwriters in the field of bluegrass gospel music, according to Earle Wheeler. Will Wheeler, Earle’s grandson, is also a member the group and sings and plays the mandolin and fiddle. The group is rounded out by Darrin Chambers and Tommy Dutton.

“My son, Mark, sings most of the leads but the other parts get switched back and forth,” Earle Wheeler said. “The group has stayed together for so long because I feel like that’s what I’m supposed to do.”

The members of group play several different instruments and try to make it enjoyable for everyone, according to Earle Wheeler.

“I saw them on YouTube a couple years ago and knew then that they would fit well with our people,” organizer Carroll Cooke said. “We are excited they are coming our way this Saturday and would like to invite all who like a gospel bluegrass quartet. I don’t believe you will go away disappointed.”

The concert begins at 6 p.m. and is held at the Living Word Ministries, located at 1062 Highway 16 South in Lowesville. There is no admission cost for this concert, however, freewill offerings will be accepted. For more information, contact Cooke at (704) 618-9762.