Vale resident details adventures in caving

MICHELLE T. BERNARD

Staff Writer

Exploring places that are dark, often inhabited by bats and bugs, squeezing through tight space and climbing down deep underground canyons into pits may not seem like much fun to some people, but to Steve Bailey and his wife, Jeanne, they are exciting places to explore.

It all started in 1982 on a climbing expedition when the Baileys, Vale residents, were invited to go on a caving trip. From there, they got involved with the Western North Carolina Caving Club, also known as the Flittermouse Grotto. “Grotto” is a common term used for caving groups – caves or caverns are also referred to as grottos.

“We met them about a mile underground after a long crawl in a dead end room,” Bailey said.

“We started caving with them and went to vertical and technical rope climbing and cave rescue training sessions.”

When it’s cold, the Baileys, along with other caving members, go out into “karst” areas and look for undiscovered caves, which are revealed by steam vents that indicate moisture coming up out of the ground. Once they find a cave, they start digging out the hole and find cave passages. A karst is formed by water dissolving limestone, dolomite or gypsum.

“It’s really not steam but moisture coming out of the ground in a vent,” Bailey said. “The motto is ‘if it blows, it goes’ – the more volume of steam that you see, the bigger the cave.”

Bailey said that they did not go on property without the landowner’s permission. Landowner relations are important to the Flittermouse Grotto. Once they found a cave, they survey and map it and turn in the information to the National Speleological Society.

“In our best year we discovered 33 new caves,” he said. “We’ve pretty much traveled all over the United States exploring caves. We go when we can and our last trip was around New Year’s. We were about two miles underground in a well-known cave that I surveyed and did the mapping of.”

A lot of caves are off limits to cavers now because of “white-nose Syndrome,” a fungal disease that has killed millions of bats in North America, according to Bailey. When infected by the fungus, the hydration and hibernation cycles of the bats are disrupted and they starve to death.

“For a long time they thought cavers were transmitting the disease to bats by entering the caves but now it’s believed to be transmitted from bat to bat,” he said. “There’s been an up to 98 percent decline in some species of bat due to this disease.”

There are not as many young people involved in caving as there used to be, according to Bailey. The average age is mid-forties and up. When Bailey got involved there were more young people. Caving is not for everyone and it can be dangerous.

“We’ve had a few close calls but nothing deadly,” he said. “During a reconnaissance trip into Bat Cave, which is a climber’s cave, for the landowners, there were seven of us in the cave and we were in a pretty big room when the floor collapsed and three of us went sliding down. I ended up on top of one guy’s back riding him down to the bottom. That was a fairly close call.”

The light that Bailey often uses while caving is not battery powered. Instead, it’s powered by calcium carbide. A carbide lamp operates because of a chemical reaction between the calcium carbide and water. The lamp has two compartments. The lower compartment stores the crushed carbide and the upper stores water. The water is released slowly onto the carbide, which causes the chemical reaction.

Carbide lamps have been around for a long time – invented in 1910 and primarily used in mines, but also as lights for bicycles or motorcycles, searchlights and even runway lights. They are durable and economical and, for a long time, they were the type of light used by cavers.

“It was the best light for caving at the time,” Bailey said. “Some people would use lights powered by four D batteries but that wouldn’t last long and it was a lot to carry. They also used lamps powered by battery packs but they only last eight hours so you’d be carrying around dead weight when it went out.”

Bailey and the other caving group members buy carbide in 100-pound barrels and divide it up between the members. With carbide lamps, cavers could carry enough to power their lamps for 24 hours without adding much more weight to their packs. Bulky packs can be difficult to get through narrow crevices and extra weight on a caver’s back is never desirable.

Now there are LED lights, which are comparable to carbide lamps.

“Over the past several years, lights have progressed so much,” Bailey said. “The rechargeable batteries now go five to six hours. We always carry three sources of lights with us for safety.”

If all the lights went out in Lincoln County, Bailey would be able to rely on his large collection of antique carbide lamps for light.

“I try not to collect them anymore,” he said. “But people find them and give them to me.”

Throughout the year, Bailey takes out groups of boy scouts and girl scouts to introduce them to the sport of caving.

“By far the girl scouts are more adventuresome,” he said. “It always seems like it’s more fun to take them and sometimes you have to hold them back to keep them from going where they shouldn’t go because they were so excited about what they’re doing. We’ve had them in passages where they’d have water up to their chins and the ceiling over their heads and they were still wanting to keep going. We figured if they stayed in much longer we’d all start getting hypothermic so we decided we need to get them out of there but they were reluctant to quit.”

Image courtesy of Contributed