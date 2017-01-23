‘The Taffetas’ celebrates music, culture of the 1950s

MICHELLE T. BERNARD

Staff Writer

Returning to the Lincoln Cultural Center for the first time in 22 years, “The Taffetas, a Musical Journey Through the Fabulous Fifties” will be starring the original performers, Anna Lisa Johanessen-Locke, Sherry Duncan and Gaye Howard. The show, which will open on Feb. 3, is part of the yearlong celebration of the Lincoln Cultural Center’s 25th anniversary.

“Over the years, we did a few performances together in the area, but it’s been about five years since we’ve done anything,” Howard said. “We’re a bit nervous because it’s been a long time but we’re excited about the performance.”

All three women were actively engaged in theatre productions in Lincoln County but, due to jobs, family and Johanessen-Locke’s relocation to Fayetteville, they’ve been on a hiatus.

The Taffetas is the story of three harmonizing sisters from Muncie, Indiana who have been invited to travel to New York City to appear on the Dumont Television Network’s Spotlight’s “Music!” The sisters are told at the beginning of the show that Ed Sullivan is watching and if he liked them, they’d be invited to perform on the toast of the town.

“We bring some of our home town fun and lightheartedness to it,” Howard said. “We’ll be singing some great songs that everybody will recognize. There are approximately 40 songs throughout the show but most of them are just a few verses – not many are sung in their entirety.”

It’s an approximately 90-minute show, which includes a portion called “Taffeta Chatter” where audience members get to ask the sisters questions like “who does your hair” and “where do you get your fabulous dresses?”

“It only took us 39 hours and four stop-overs to get us all the way from Muncie, Indiana to New York City, New York on a Greyhound bus,” Johanessen-Locke said with a laugh. “So we’re big-time.”

Essentially, the show attempts to take the audience back to the simpler times of the 1950s, according to Duncan.

“We want people to be able to come in here and just for two hours forget about everything else and be transported back like they’re going to see ‘Leave it to Beaver’ and the ‘Happy Days’ all rolled into one,” Johanessen-Locke said. “It’s cheesy and funny because it’s so innocent – that’s the key to it.”

The Taffetas opens Feb. 3 at 7 p.m. with a second showing on Feb. 4 at 7 p.m. Admission is $12 for adults and $10 for seniors and students. Tickets are available at the Lincoln Cultural Center. Call (704) 732-9055 for more information.

Image courtesy of Michelle T. Bernard