North 321 VFD recognizes two firefighters

MATT CHAPMAN

Staff Writer

The North 321 Volunteer Fire Department recently recognized two firefighters for their contributions to the department and the community over the past year at the department’s annual firemen’s banquet, held each January.

“Volunteer firefighters are expected to do all of the things asked of a paid firefighter, but they do it on their own time,” Fire Chief Ronnie Williams said. “You’ve got to respect what these men do because they take time away from their own lives and families to help us protect the men and women of Lincoln County. If you ask me, volunteer firefighters should be placed on the highest pedestal.”

Capt. Jimmy Dellinger was honored as the 2016 Fireman of the Year and Randy Meza was presented with the 2016 Junior Fireman of the Year award. Each December, members of the department cast ballots for their choice of who deserves the “Fireman of the Year” award and the winner is kept secret until the night of the banquet.

Dellinger has been a staple at the North 321 Volunteer Fire Department for the past decade. As captain, Dellinger is responsible for coordinating all of the training for the entire department during the year. The state requires an active fireman to complete 36 hours of training each year, but the North 321 Volunteer Fire Department went above and beyond by logging more than 4,000 hours of combined training in 2016.

“I think it’s awesome for me to be the one to get the award when there were so many other deserving firefighters,” Dellinger said. “There’s a lot of hard work and dedication that goes into being a volunteer firefighter. I’m very appreciative to my fellow firefighters for voting for me to receive the award, it’s very humbling.”

Dellinger is also a member of the Lincoln County Special Operations Land Search Team. In 2016, Dellinger helped locate an elderly man with Alzheimer’s disease who had gone missing in western Lincoln County. He also responded to the wildfires that raged for weeks in the Appalachian mountains, spending two nights on fire watch and structure protection.

Meza is one of four junior firemen who served with the North 321 Volunteer Fire Department in 2016. All four junior firefighters are enrolled in either Firefighter Technology I or Firefighter Technology II at the Lincoln County School of Technology. The firefighter technology program is brand new and is designed to cover part of the North Carolina firefighter certification modules required for all active firefighters in the state.

“Whenever (Meza’s) not in school he’s been around the fire department a whole lot just trying to learn as much as he can,” Williams said. “He’s willing to learn and that means a whole lot. Hopefully he decides to stay with us because he’s a promising potential firefighter who already dedicates a lot of his time to this department.”

Dellinger and Meza were each presented with a plaque on the night of the banquet to commemorate the honor.

Image courtesy of Contributed