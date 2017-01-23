Lincolnton sawmill bucks big box store trends

MICHELLE T. BERNARD

Staff Writer

Going to Ellis and Son Lumber on Highway 150 in Lincolnton is not like going to Lowes – the parking lot isn’t paved and there aren’t shopping carts, but there’s plenty of lumber to be had.

Thirty-five years ago, Wayne Ellis took in a sawmill on a debt back when he was in the feed business.

“I set it up and started sawing and here I am today,” he said.

A sawmill like the one Wayne and Bud Ellis run is how people used to get their lumber and it’s still how some people get their lumber. Of course, a lot of people will go to Lowes to get the perfectly planed, grade marked lumber, but Ellis and Son Lumber offers true two-by-fours and sizes not available at Lowes like two-by-eights.

“Lowes laid off all their people – where are they going to go now?” Wayne Ellis said with a laugh. “They only go to Lowes for the grade-marked lumber and I don’t grade-mark. I could if I wanted to but that’s another problem with the state.”

Originally established in 1898, the National Hardwood Lumber Association developed a standardized system of grading lumber. Previously, lumber was graded on an individual basis, from each lumber mill with no standardization.

At one time, Wayne Ellis dried, planed and trimmed lumber for housing purposes and he said there’s probably 30 or 40 houses in Lincoln County that he sawed out.

Wayne’s partner, Bud Ellis, formerly worked in the furniture business. Before he retired, Wayne asked Bud if he’d like to come and work with him.

“I thought he was kidding until when I retired he asked again,” Bud Ellis said. “I told him I didn’t think I could do the physical labor because I sat behind a desk for 40 years. Now I really enjoy coming. I can’t sit at home and it buys my groceries.”

Ellis and Son Lumber is truly a family business, Dustin Ellis Logging acquires the logs that the company mills and any additional employees that work at the sawmill are members of the family.

“I’m not working nobody else because if they get hurt they’ll own everything that I made,” Wayne Ellis said. “When the family quits, we quit.”

Sawmill work is hard labor and it can be dangerous if proper attention isn’t paid to the job.

Both men are in their 70s and they work Monday through Saturday, rain or shine.

“What do you hear on TV – if you sit down you get Alzheimer’s and everything else,” Wayne Ellis said. “Because your mind goes to wondering about everything – that’s all you’ve got and it runs you crazy.”

Wayne Ellis said while he’s working all he thinks about is what he’s going to have for dinner but Bud said that while Wayne’s working, he has to watch every log that he rolls on to the carriage that sends the log through the blade of the saw.

“He knows what he’s going to cut out of each log as soon as he starts to cut it and knows what he’s going to do with the next log,” Bud Ellis said. “His mind is working all the time calculating what is the best yield out of each log. If it’s crooked, knotty or has a bad place in it he figures that out before he ever puts the saw in.”

Like so many small, locally owned businesses, family-run sawmills have all but vanished in Lincoln County but the saw is still spinning at Ellis and Son Lumber. The company is open Monday through Friday from about 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m. and Saturday mornings until about noon.

Image courtesy of Michelle T. Bernard