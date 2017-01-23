LCAS, Humane Society to offer free spay/neuter clinic

MATT CHAPMAN

Staff Writer

Lincoln County Animal Services will be partnering with the Humane Society of Lincoln County for “Fix it Free February,” where a total of 82 animals will be spayed or neutered free of charge for Lincoln County residents.

“A significant portion of the animals that we see in here daily have been born within the last year,” LCAS director Hannah Beaver said. “If more animals had been spayed or neutered then we wouldn’t have the population problem that we have currently. Our goal here is to reduce this huge spike of newborn animals and if we can do that then I think we’ll be in much better shape for the animals of Lincoln County. We’re trying to break this cycle for the next year and help ourselves out on the front end as much as possible.”

Approximately 67 percent of the 1,801 cats and 48 percent of the 1,228 dogs admitted to the shelter in 2016 were either un-weaned, juveniles or young adults born within the previous year, according to Beaver.

Cats, and kittens in particular, account for an overwhelming percentage of the euthanizations at the Lincoln County Animal Shelter. Since May, 333 cats have been put down due to medical reasons, compared to just 14 dogs during that same time frame, according to shelter statistics posted on the Lincoln County website.

“Young cats are the most vulnerable to diseases, so when that population decreases in the shelter, your entire population becomes healthier,” Beaver said. “People don’t realize when they bring us a litter of beautifully healthy kittens that a majority of them aren’t old enough to be eligible for adoption and that means that we have to try and keep them healthy for up to eight weeks. It’s hard to keep kittens healthy in a shelter environment so the long-term solution is to take in less kittens and the only way we can accomplish that is through these spay and neuter clinics.”

The summer months are particularly challenging for animal shelters and the hope is that a reduction in litters would dramatically decrease the intake numbers in Lincoln County. Fewer than 200 animals were dropped off at the Lincoln County Animal Shelter in December, but that number can approach 400 during peak intake season.

“These first couple months of the year are critical to our summer months,” Beaver said. “Typically, January and February are our slowest months so we’re going to be making a concerted effort in these years to come to make sure that we, as an organization, are doing as much as possible to push spay and neuter clinics in these early months in order to lessen the burden in the summer.”

LCAS and HSLC will be holding a special lottery on Jan. 29 beginning at 1 p.m. inside the James W. Warren Citizens Center in downtown Lincolnton. Tickets, limited to one per household, will be handed out at the door and a total of 82 people will win a free spay or neuter surgery for their dog or cat, which will be performed on Feb. 7.

Those with questions can contact the Humane Society of Lincoln County at (704) 736-4125 or via email at hslcspayneuter@gmail.com. More information can also be found at www.hslcnc.org.