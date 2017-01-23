Commissioners to vote on three rezoning cases

MATT CHAPMAN

Staff Writer

The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners could approve a rezoning request at tonight’s meeting, which will lead to a new 165-home neighborhood in East Lincoln.

Commissioners will vote on three zoning hearings that took place during a joint meeting with the planning board on Jan. 9. The planning board voted unanimously to recommend commissioner approval of all three requests.

Queen City Land, LLC is asking for the rezoning of 84.7 acres from general business and residential single-family to planned development residential to permit a subdivision with up to 165 single-family detached homes. The property is located on the west side of Highway 16 Business about 800 feet north of Hagers Hollow Drive in the Catawba Springs Township.

Forney Creek runs through the property and the developer has agreed to transfer all land west of the creek to the Catawba Lands Conservancy. The developer has also agreed to donate $25,000 to the North Carolina Department of Transportation’s spot maintenance fund for future improvements at the intersection of Highway 16 Business and Fairfield Forest Road.

Lineberger Brothers, Inc. has requested sketch plan approval for a proposed 11-lot subdivision with approximately 400 linear feet of new roadway off of Wingate Hill Road. The property is located on the north side of Wingate Hill Road, about 400 feet northeast of its intersection with Fay Jones Road in the Ironton Township.

If approved, the development will remain consistent with the low-density residential uses in the area. The subdivision will feature less than one lot per acre and will be served by private wells and septic systems.

SCI Towers, LLC has filed a request for a conditional use permit to erect a 108-foot wireless telecommunications tower in a district zoned residential suburban. The proposed 11-acre site is located at 3252 East Highway 27, on the south side of Highway 27 at its intersection with Asbury Church Road in the Ironton Township. The board has approved two previous requests from SCI Towers for similar wireless telecommunications towers in Lincoln County.

Commissioners will also vote on a request from the Department of Social Services for a part-time, temporary position to provide reunification services to foster children. DSS has been awarded $22,257 to assist in its efforts to transfer kids and/or their families to needed services and visitations, as court ordered. The additional position would be added at no cost to the county and will be discontinued when the awarded money is spent.

Lincoln County library director Jennifer Sackett will seek commissioner approval for a sole source purchase of StoryWalk aluminum post mount frames in the amount $11,666.40. The equipment would be purchased with funds awarded through a Library Services and Technology Act EZ Literacy and Lifelong Learning Grant.

The public works department will request that the board of commissioners enter into an agreement with Campground 64, LLC, regarding upgrades to one of the county’s sewer pump stations. An agreement has been drafted that states that public works will provide water and sewer services for the Rock Creek subdivision and Campground 64 will provide all necessary upgrades to the existing county sewer pump station at its own cost.

Tonight’s commissioner’s meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. on the third floor of the James W. Warren Citizens Center, located at 115 West Main Street in Lincolnton.