Christian Ministry helps local man find a home

MATT CHAPMAN

Staff Writer

Christian Ministry of Lincoln County recently worked on an extreme home makeover project to provide a local homeless man with a place to live.

Amos Grant, 56, was born and raised in Erie, Pennsylvania before moving to Boone in 2005 and then Lincolnton soon after. Grant battles post-traumatic stress disorder and has struggled through numerous bouts of homelessness over the past decade.

Christian Ministry has worked to help him find a home on two previous occasions but, due to the deteriorating conditions of the houses, Grant had no choice but to return to the streets. While Grant’s new home will need a good bit of cosmetic work, the house is structurally sound, according to Christian Ministry staff member John Hall.

“God deserves all of the credit,” Grant said. “The people here at the Christian Ministry are a blessing and a godsend because if it wasn’t for them I wouldn’t have hope for a house of my own. These people who work here are like my family because they worry about me and they’ve always looked after me. It’s like I’ve got three mommas and a daddy all right here at the Christian Ministry.”

Finding a home for Grant has proven to be quite a task for the folks at the Christian Ministry because he has refused to live in a place that won’t allow him to bring his dog, Bear, along with him. Even with the prospects of a new home on the horizon, Grant is most excited about reuniting with his four-legged best friend, who is currently being cared for by a member of the Christian Ministry staff.

“Bear is my companion,” Grant said. “I fetched her out of the river four years ago and she helps me deal with my PTSD. Bear knows when I’m having a bad dream and she’ll start licking my face to wake me up and then she puts her head on my shoulder and it’s like she’s saying ‘Hey, it’s going to be okay, you can get through this.’ Bear comes with the package. No Bear, no me. That’s how it always has been and that’s how it always will be. Bear is my family, she’s all that I’ve got.”

On Saturday, volunteers with Christian Ministry spent the day cleaning the house from top to bottom. The furniture that was left behind by the previous occupant was hauled off so that the new furniture donated to Christian Ministry could be moved in. There were several rooms that needed to be painted and minor plumbing and electrical repairs needed to be made.

“We always try to remind Amos that he’s a child of God,” Christian Ministry of Lincoln County executive director Susan Brymer said. “The one thing that Christian Ministry has taught me is that there is not one person on this earth whose life is more valuable than the next person. Everyone’s life is made up of peaks and valleys and we all have problems in our lives. Nobody should be ashamed to come to us and ask for help because we’re all human beings and we all have problems that we’re dealing with.”