Charlotte man arrested in break-in

Staff report

A Charlotte man has been arrested in connection with a break-in at a storage building on Highway 73 in Iron Station.

Detectives said Anthony Ryan Hoyle, 50, of Charlotte, was charged with four felonies after he allegedly sold a leaf blower and tools to a pawnshop on Highway 16 Business. The items were reported stolen from 2065 Highway 73 on Dec. 23.

Deputies said the leaf blower was recovered but that the tools had already been sold.

Hoyle was arrested by Belmont police on Jan. 19 and charged with one felony count each of breaking and entering, obtaining property by false pretenses, larceny after breaking and entering and possession of stolen goods. He was issued a $100,000 secured bond in Gaston County.

Hoyle has a lengthy criminal record, dating back to 1988, according to North Carolina Department of Public Safety records. He has felony convictions for multiple counts each of larceny and breaking and entering and was in prison from 2009 through 2011.