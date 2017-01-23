Board member dismisses concerns from ethics experts, peers

MICHELLE T. BERNARD

Staff Writer

A Lincoln County Board of Education member said he plans to continue his work as a journalist despite professional standards that advise against reporters and photographers also serving as elected officials and the concern of other school board members.

Kirk Herbertson, who was elected in November, works as a photographer and occasional writer for the “Lincoln Herald” website.

Both The Associated Press and the Society of Professional Journalists, which set nonbinding ethical standards for the behavior of journalists, say that, to avoid ethical conflicts and the perception of bias, journalists should avoid openly advocating for political causes or running for office. The Society of Professional Journalists ethics code says journalists should “remain free of associations and activities that may compromise integrity or damage credibility.” The code also encourages journalists to avoid “… political involvement, public office and service in community organizations if they compromise journalistic integrity.”

The Times-News heard from several members of the Board of Education, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, and they have said that there is concern among the board’s members about Herbertson’s ability to keep information discussed in closed session private.

“In general, it’s unacceptable for a journalist to also work as or be a government official,” SPJ Ethics Committee chairman Andrew Seaman said in an e-mail. “… I sometimes see similar issues at small news organizations. The editor may manage the newspaper’s ads or something else that is ethically questionable. In those cases, I like to keep an open mind, but the line between journalists and government officials in terms of ethics is pretty black and white.”

Herbertson said he does not get paid by the Lincoln Herald for his work and that he didn’t think his behavior was unethical or a conflict of interest. He is regularly referred to on the Lincoln Herald website as a “staff photographer.”

“There’s no violation of law unless the individual disclosed something that is confidential such as information about a student or an employee,” said Frayda Bluestein, a UNC School of Government expert on government and media. “However, I can see it as a violation of journalism ethics.”