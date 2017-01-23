Lincoln Charter ‘Talon Challenge’ helps fund cancer research

MICHELLE T. BERNARD

Staff Writer

Lincoln Charter School’s eighth annual Talon Challenge begins today and ends on Friday with basketball games between Lincoln Charter School and Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy, Lincoln Charter’s partner in the event. The games will be played beginning with the girls’ game at 4 p.m. at the Spindale House in Spindale.

Activities throughout the week include blood drives, t-shirt sales and other fundraising activities to benefit cancer research. This year, there will be a new event where several Lincoln Charter staff members have agreed to have their heads shaved in solidarity with cancer patients.

This new event, which will benefit pediatric cancer research, was spearheaded by Samantha Grembecki, a one-year survivor of Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. She’s bought honor cards, to remember individuals who have been touched by cancer, and was involved in the bake sales in past challenges, but this is the first time she’s created her own event.

Grembecki, who is a soft-spoken 10th-grader with curly hair, said treatments for cancer really beat her down and she’s lost friends to the disease. Like so many cancer patients, she also lost her hair during her treatments.

“I wanted to honor the friends I lost and help with funding for research,” she said. “There’s a lack of funding for research — we only get about 4 percent of what the National Cancer Institute raises, which is not enough. If we do events and give 100 percent to research, it will help find a better treatment or a cure.”

Raffle tickets are sold, with the winner earning the opportunity to shave the head of one of the educators or administrative staff who have agreed to participate. There are a total of six individuals at the Denver campus and three at the Lincoln campus who have agreed to have their heads shaved. In order for the shaving to occur, Grembecki has to raise $2,000. The money will be raised through the raffle and via donations. So far they have raised approximately $800, according to Grembecki.

Another activity is the game ball run between campuses. The ball will be carried by members of Lincoln Charter’s cross-country team from the Denver campus to the Lincolnton campus, beginning Tuesday at 8:05 a.m., with the anticipated arrival at the Lincolnton campus at 11:30 a.m. It will leave the Lincolnton campus Wednesday morning to be carried by both Lincoln Charter and Thomas Jefferson track members to the Thomas Jefferson campus in Mooresboro, for a total distance of 65 miles.

This challenge, which began in 2009 with an athletic rivalry between Thomas Jefferson and Lincoln Charter, has evolved into an event which has raised, to date, more than $50,000 given to the V Foundation to benefit cancer research and several hundred pints of blood, according to a press release from Lincoln Charter.

“Our schools have essentially matured together,” Lincoln Charter chief administrator Jonathan Bryant said. “We were both trying to look for ways to work together and to give our students a common cause that was service-orientated and beneficial to the community.”

The V Foundation, which was co-founded by Jim Valvano, a basketball player, coach and broadcaster who was diagnosed with cancer when he was 46, was chosen by the administration of both schools, according to Bryant, as the foundation they’d donate the funds to. It is a North Carolina foundation and 100 percent of the donations go to cancer research.

The Fellowship of Christian Athletes is also assisting with fundraising for the challenge, according to Bryant. Donations to the Talon Challenge may be submitted via https://mypaymentsplus.com or can be dropped off at the front office of either campus.

Image courtesy of Contributed