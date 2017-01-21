Wolves defeat Rebels

Sage Surratt scored 25 points and freshman Kris Robinson added 18 to lead Lincolnton to a 80-49 Southern District-7 2A win over county-rival West Lincoln.

West Lincoln kept the game close early on behind the three-point shooting of Dalton Brooks. The senior knocked down 5 three-pointers in the first half, helping keep the Rebels within six at the break at 35-29.

But the Wolves picked up the defensive intensity in the second half, forcing numerous West Lincoln turnovers and outscoring the Rebels 45-20.

Brooks finished the game with 19 points to lead West Lincoln, and Kabian McClendon added 15.

Lincolnton will be back in action on Saturday afternoon when they host North Gaston at 5:30 p.m.

Image courtesy of Tana Farmer / Special to the LTN