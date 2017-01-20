Home » Sports » Schedule

Schedule

This schedule may not include postponements, cancellations, site changes or make-ups not reported to the Lincoln Times-News.

Friday, Jan. 20

Basketball

Lincolnton at West Lincoln  6:30 p.m. (sportstalkguys.com)

East Lincoln at Bandys  6:30 p.m.

North Lincoln at North Iredell  6:30 p.m.

West Caldwell at Newton-Conover  6:30 p.m.

 

Wrestling

North Iredell at North Lincoln  6:30 p.m.

West Lincoln at Lincolnton  7 p.m.

Bandys at East Lincoln  7 p.m.

Bunker Hill at Maiden  7 p.m.  

Newton-Conover at West Caldwell  7 p.m.

 

Saturday, Jan. 21

Basketball

North Gaston at Lincolnton  5:30 p.m.

