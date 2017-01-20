Rebels host Wolves

DAVID KEEVER

Sports Editor

Lincolnton at West Lincoln highlights tonight’s local basketball schedule as area teams get back into action following a week of exams.

Last year, the Rebels pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the season, knocking off the third-ranked Wolves 52-38 on their home floor behind Kabian McClendon’s 14 points and 13 from Dylan Frady. Lincolnton was held to just 15 first-half points.

Tonight’s game is important for both teams. The Rebels are 3-3 in the Southern District-7 2A, and sit alone in fourth place, a half game ahead of Maiden.

West Lincoln, who defeated the Blue Devils earlier in the season, could help themselves remain at number four with another upset win over the Wolves.

Lincolnton, 10-1 on the season, finds themselves a game behind conference-leading West Caldwell as the second half of the SD-7 schedule begins. The Wolves, 6-1 in conference play, will most likely need to win the remainder of their conference games to assure at least a share of the SD-7 championship. A loss at West Lincoln would be devastating for Lincolnton’s hopes of a conference title.

Tonight’s matchup features two of the SD-7’s top scorers in McClendon, who averages 20 points a game for the Rebels, and Sage Surratt, who ranks third in North Carolina with 36 points per contest.

Also, East Lincoln will travel to Bandys tonight to face the Trojans. The Mustangs are led by senior Cameron Dollar, who has averaged 22 points a game since his return to the team at Christmas. Coleson Leach has also been a key player, averaging 17 points per game for East Lincoln.

But the Mustangs better not overlook Bandys. Ja’Tay Culliver is averaging 20 points a game for the Trojans who are looking to pull off an upset.

East Lincoln is 5-2 in the SD-7, and still very much in the conference championship race. The Mustangs will play at Lincolnton next week, and this time around they’ll have Dollar on the court. East Lincoln will also get West Caldwell at home on February 3, a team that they lost to on the road in overtime.

North Lincoln will be on the road tonight at North Iredell. The Knights lost to the Raiders back in December by four points. Luke Johnson and Lance Bailey lead the Knights, averaging 14 points per game each.

There aren’t really any marquee matchups tonight in the area in girl’s action. In the SD-7, each of the top four teams play a team in the lower four of the standings. And in the North Piedmont 3A/4A, North Lincoln will take on undefeated North Iredell.

Image courtesy of LTN File Photo