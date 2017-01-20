Putting a ‘face’ on addiction

Several years ago, we had the task of writing an obituary for a relative, someone who had struggled for years with drug addiction. The addiction and lifelong efforts at recovery had become such a central part of their life that we felt it needed to be mentioned, even though it was not the cause of death.

We confess that we focused on the good that came from recovery — the ability to empathize with and help others in the same situation.

In the past several months, we have read obituaries in which family members were more candid about the terrible toll addiction had taken on a loved one. One heartbreaking passage was along the lines of “He physically died Monday, but addiction had taken him away from us many years ago.”

For some addicts and their loved ones, the only peace to be found is the hope that someone might learn from their despair, that someone will beat addiction or never try the first illegal pain pill or shot of heroin or glass of vodka.

It tells us something about the reach of addiction — especially narcotics — that it has made its way into the obituaries. It makes sense — drug overdose is now the leading cause of accidental death in the United States, with more than 55,000 lethal incidents in 2015. That dwarfs the 34,000 motor-vehicle deaths and the 34,000 firearm deaths (about 20,000 of them suicides).

We are thankful that in the midst of their pain, surviving loved ones are willing to tell these stories. If you haven’t done so, please consider reading reporter F.T. Norton’s powerful story Friday about the life and death of 40-year-old Zoe Whittington.

She had found some success in recovery, but, in the end, could not beat the insidious addiction. Her mother describes the heart-wrenching emotions of helping vs. enabling her daughter; the feelings of fear, brokenness and helplessness that, even on the best days, still lurk, always ready to roar back and consume the loved one, much like the drug consumes the addict.

Ironically, newspapers and TV stations report every homicide and traffic fatality. They generally don’t report fatal overdoses. (For the most part, media outlets don’t know about them). So we are thankful that people like Zoe Whittington’s mother and loved ones writing obituaries are willing to tell these stories. Maybe someday we will be able to report that the trend has been reversed — or at least slowed.

Meanwhile, it’s important that we hear the stories and learn about those who have died and those who are left behind. And don’t think for a minute it can’t happen to someone you know, even someone you love. Chances are, most of us know that already.

Please tell their stories. It might save a life.

— from the StarNews of Wilmington.