Obituaries — 1-20-17

Robert Lee Hammond

Mr. Robert Lee Hammond, age 97, of 623 Railroad Ave., East Spencer, formerly of Vale, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, January 17, 2017 in the comfort of his home.

He was the last of sixteen siblings. He was born on October 5, 1919 to the late Phillip Hammond Sr. and Alice Patterson Hammond in Lancaster, S.C. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Grace Aiken Hammond; three children, Robert Lee Hammond, Jr., Rosie Lee Haley, Mary Hawkins; and a granddaughter, Sandra Hawkins; and fifteen siblings, Lottie H. White, Lucy H. Foster, Sarah H. Neely, Patterson, Andrew, David, Phillip, Willie, Columbus, Arthur, Johnnie, Icem, James, Geneva and Rev. Oscar Hammond.

He leaves to cherish his memory two sons, Andre (Terri) Hammond of Hampton, Va. and Tyre Hammond of Charlotte; five daughters, Julia Rush of Winston-Salem, Carol (Ronald) Peterson of Durham, Dorothy Clark, Debra (Carl) Pearson, Daphne Robinson all of East Spencer; twenty three grandchildren; thirty nine great grandchildren; nineteen great-great grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews cousins and friends.

During his early years in life when he lived in Vale, he was a faithful member of Zion Hill Baptist Church, Cherryville and served as a Trustee and Usher. After he moved to East Spencer he became a member of Shady Grove Baptist Church where he served faithfully as a Trustee and Usher. He loved his church. He retired from Thomas and Howard as a truck driver.

Funeral service is Saturday, January 21, 2017 at 1 p.m. at Shady Grove Baptist Church, Salisbury. The family will receive friends at noon prior to the service; entombment will be on Monday, January 23, 2017 at noon at Rowan Memorial Park.

Jimmy Gilbert Hilton, Sr.

If he wasn’t home, Jimmy Gilbert Hilton, Sr. was probably fishing at the beach. Friends and family will always remember his love for the beach. Jimmy Hilton, Sr., of Clover, S.C., passed away on Thursday, January 19, 2017 after a lengthy illness.

He was born January 1, 1942 in Mecklenburg County to the late George and Mabel (Tate) Hilton.

As a young man Jim loved playing football and boxing. Fishing became his favorite hobby and he still holds the world record for Triggerfish since 1989. He was self- employed as a truck driver for many years and later retired from Duke Power. He loved his family and will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Those left to cherish his memory are his children, Kathy Earnhardt and husband, Gene of Lincolnton, Jimmy G. Hilton Jr. of Lincolnton; step-daughters, Judy Burton and husband, Jimmy of Lake Wylie, S.C. and Patricia Fields and husband, Randy of Lake Wylie, S.C.; sisters, Judy Meek and husband, Larry of Gastonia, and Geraldine Farris of Concord; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren and one great great-grandchild.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 28 years, Mitchell Irene Hilton and sister, Betty Alexander.

A graveside service to celebrate his life will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, January 21, 2017 at Forest Lawn West Cemetery, Charlotte. Reverend Steve Myers will preside. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Saturday prior to the graveside service at Carothers Funeral Home at Gaston Memorial Park, 2205 Williamsburg Drive, Gastonia, NC 28054.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to River Hills Rescue Squad, 4 Heritage Drive, Lake Wylie, SC 29710.

Nancy Jenell Sherrill Duncan

Nancy Jenell Sherrill Duncan, age 93 of Lincolnton, passed away January 18, 2017 at Carolina’s Medical Center – Lincoln. She was born September 7, 1923 to the late Hamilton Edmond and Ada Dessie Laviny Reel Sherrill. She was a retired textile worker for NC Spinning in Lincolnton for many years.

In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her spouse, Robert (Bob) Vernon Duncan; two daughters, Rachel Ward and Ethel Johnson and one son, Joe Duncan.

Mrs. Duncan is survived by two sons, Ted Duncan and wife Sheila, Paul Duncan and wife Sue, both of Lincolnton; fifteen grandchildren; twenty-eight great-grandchildren and sixteen great-great-grandchildren and one son in law; Dean Johnson of Dallas.

The family will receive friends this evening, January 20, 2017 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Lincolnton Church of God, 1435 Riverview Rd, Lincolnton, NC 28092. The funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 21, 2017 at 11 a.m. in the church sanctuary. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Lincolnton, NC.

Sharon Rose Hovis Stowe

Sharon Rose Hovis Stowe, daughter of Macie Lena (Smith) and Barnett Monroe Hovis, was born in 1942 in Lenoir and raised on the farm. She graduated from Lincoln High School and built her life in the Lincolnton community. She married at 19 and raised two sons. Sharon enjoyed a new lease on life before a stroke took her unexpectedly Jan 18.

No moss grows on a rolling stone, and Sharon embraced many changes throughout her life. After stints in banking, hotel services, and carpet sales, she was very proud to achieve success as an insurance agent. She established many community ties and helped vitalize downtown Lincolnton. She remarried twice, and lived in many new places (Raleigh, New Jersey, Rolesville, and briefly San Francisco) before bravely starting over again in Seattle at the age of 72.

Always the princess, Sharon appreciated anything shiny and beautiful, folksy or decorative. She loved to revive plants, watch wildlife through her kitchen window, or collect seeds on a nature walk. No puppy or baby could pass without receiving affection. But she loved her family and friends most of all.

Her chipper laughter, generous love, and daring pluck will never be forgotten by her friends and survivors, children Vann and Neil Abernethy; beloved grandchildren, Kenton and Thomas; siblings Ardenia Sain, Lois Graham, and Robert Hovis; and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and dearest brother Henry, who she would be so happy to see again.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Lincoln County 4H.

Demarius Hopper

Mr. Demarius Jawon “Dbo” Hopper, 25, of 306 Hoffman Rd. Lincolnton, entered into eternal life on Thursday, January 12, 2017 at Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte. He was born on May 25, 1991 in Cleveland County to Hubert William Hopper and Deborah Williamson Hopper.

Demarius was a 2009 graduate of West Lincoln High School. He was a member of Philadelphia United Methodist Church in Lawndale. He was a former employee of GKN Drive Line.

“DBo” was a very kind, caring but strong willed person. He had a big heart and had a way of lifting up your spirit whenever you were feeling down. He loved fixing and building things. He loved playing video games with his nephew whom he affectionately called “Fatboy”. He loved Superhero movies and he always kept his mom informed of the latest updates. He loved being with his friends. He already had a love for nature but recently he developed a passion for hiking. In addition, he loved body building and was very dedicated to it.

Those whom he has joined in heaven are his paternal grandparents, James Hopper, Sr. and Mildred Brooks Hopper; his maternal grandfather, Jesse Thompson; two uncles, James Hopper, Jr. and Robert Hopper and one aunt, Angie Hopper.

He leaves to cherish many loving memories of him, his parents, Hubert William Hopper and Deborah Williamson Hopper; a brother, Mario Donovan Hopper (Katy) of Lincolnton,; two sisters, Sharika Howell of Waco and Shantineya Howell of Gastonia; his grandmother, Delois “Cookie” Thompson of Cleveland, Ohio; his uncles, Marlon Thompson (Sonya) of Cleveland, Ohio, Sam Hopper (Linda) of Crouse, MacArthur Hopper of Kings Mountain, John Hopper of Cherryville, and Jeffrey Shepherd of Gastonia; his aunts, Ada Bostic of Cherryville, Jessie Hopper of Crouse, Darlene Tyson of Concord, Rebecca Hopper of Waco and Sheila Shepherd of Gastonia; a special niece and nephew, Katelyn Hopper and Zakarius Hopper; a special person who was like a mother to him, Susan Avery and a host of cousins, other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 21, 2017 at 2 p.m. at Walls Memorial Baptist Church with Rev. Nathaniel Craig officiating and Rev. Roger Fuller delivering the eulogy. Burial will take place at Philadelphia United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. at the church and at other times at 148 Schenck Farm Rd. in Lawndale.

Paul Thomas Miles

Paul Thomas Miles, age 74, of Lincolnton passed away January 18, 2017 at Carolinas HeathCare System Lincoln.

Born November 10, 1942 in Laurel, Ky. he was the son of the late Ray and Eula Smith Miles. In addition to his parents; two brothers, Charles Miles and David Miles preceded him in death.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 28 years, Susan Mercer Miles of the home; daughter, Sherry Brewer of Corbin, Ky.; two brothers, Danny Miles of Miss.; Terry Miles of N.Y.; sister, Annetta Manning of Ky.; four grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January, 21, 2017 at 11 a.m. at Covenant Bible Church in Lincolnton with Pastor Mike Devine officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the church.

Memorials may be made to: Beit Yeshua, PO Box 654, Lincolnton, NC 28093

Doris Ann Rudisill Rinehardt

Doris Ann Rudisill Rinehardt, age 69, of Meandering Lane in Lincolnton, died on Wednesday, January 18, 2017.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. today, January 20, 2017, at Forest Lawn Cemetery with Rev. Jason Collins officiating.

Doris was born March 23, 1947, in Lincoln County, to the late Earnest and Mary Buff Rudisill. She worked in textiles.

She is survived by her husband, Harold Rinehardt, of the home; a daughter, Bobbie Dillard of Maiden; one brother, Butch Rudisill of Lincolnton; two sisters, Linda McGinnis and Mary Jo Bridges, both of Lincolnton; two grandchildren, Cody Dillard and Savannah Mitchell; and one great-grandchild, Jaycee Mitchell.

Memorials may be made to Catawba Regional Hospice, 3975 Robinson Road, Newton, NC 28658.

Baby Gavin Alexander Rosenbalm

Baby Gavin Alexander Rosenbalm passed away on January 14, 2017.

He is survived by his mother, Brittany Orgeron; father, Michael Rosenbalm; brother, Gabriel Rosenbalm; grandmothers, Sham Orgeron, Nancy Doss; grandfather, David Orgeron, Bruce Rosenbalm; great-grandmother’s, Sandra Orgeron, Irene Cochran and Sue Johnson; great-grandfather, Randy Orgeron; great-grandparents, John and Dorine Hardin; seven uncles and several cousins.

A visitation was held from 5:30 p.m. until 6:45 pm on Thursday, January 19, 2017 at Freewill Baptist Church in Lincolnton. A funeral service followed at 7 p.m. at the church. Burial will be at 11 a.m. today, January 20, 2017 at Asbury United Methodist Church Cemetery in Lincolnton.

“Let the little children come to Me, and do not forbid them; for of such is the kingdom of God. Assuredly, I say to you, whoever does not receive the kingdom of God as a little child will by no means enter it.” Luke 18:16

Linda ‘Lynn’ Darlene Welch Wilson

Linda “Lynn” Darlene Welch Wilson of Denver gained her angel wings on January 18, 2017.

Lynn lived life to the fullest and loved to travel. She made every holiday come to life as she was the master decorator and made sure every detail was worked for that special day. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and has left a legacy of love and giving. She made everyone she came in contact with feel special. She attended Cleveland Tech where she completed the Certified Nursing Program.

She was born to Everette Donald, Sr. and Bobbie Welch on March 17, 1953 and was the big sister to Don Jr. and Ricky.

She is survived by her loving husband and best friend of 46 years, Billy Wilson; the apples of her eye sons, Billy Wilson, Jr. and Jessica DeHart of Mooresville, Jeffrey Wilson and wife Sherri of Mooresville; and daughter, Kimberly Wilson and Brian Drawdy of Denver; brother, Ricky Welch and wife Janice of Kings Mountain. Her brothers and sisters in marriage, Steve Wilson and wife Vickie of Grover, Lisa Alonzo and daughter Hailey of San Antonio, Tex., Lee Ann Wilson of Slidell, La., Eric Wilson and wife Cindy of Blacksburg, S.C., and Andrea Wilson of Denver. She adored her grandchildren, Cameron, BriLynn, Logan, Madison and Ava. She will be dearly missed by her Legend Sisters Kim Arrowood and Angie Simpson – their trio is missing its Firefly.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Bobbi Welch; brother, Donald Welch, Jr., grandparents Theodore and Essie Bennett, Lester and Florine Welch and her parents by marriage Loran and Betty Wilson.

A funeral service will be held 2 p.m. this evening January 20, 2017, at Greene Funeral Service, West Chapel, 216 Archie Whitesides Rd. Gastonia. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. at the funeral home prior to the service. Burial will be at Mountain Rest Cemetery, Kings Mountain.

She was passionate about the wildlife and beauty where she resided and proud of her son’s time and effort he has spent leading conservation efforts in the State of North Carolina. Those wanting to make a lasting contribution toward conservation at Lake Norman can do so to: LNWC, P.O. Box 4296 Mooresville, NC 28117 (www.lnwc.org).

Glenda Auton Humphries

Glenda Auton Humphries, age 52, of Old Lincolnton-Crouse Road in Lincolnton, died on Tuesday, January 17, 2017.

Her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 21, 2017, at River View Baptist Church with Rev. Ricky Brown and Rev. Chris Randall officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. this evening, January 20, 2017, at Warlick Funeral Home.

Glenda was born May 2, 1964, in Lincoln County, to James Reid Auton and Marilyn Rudisill Auton. She was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin Lee Humphries, and a nephew, Jonathan Auton. She worked as a custodian and bus driver for West Lincoln High School.

She is survived by her children, Daniel Neal, and wife Tonya of Cherryville, Jessica Neal, and companion Donald Richard, Travis Neal, and wife Shandel, of Crouse; step-children, Dusty Humphries, and Crystal, of Crouse; her father, James Reid Auton of Lawndale; her mother, Marilyn Auton of Lincolnton; two brothers, Chris Auton of Alexis and Wayne Auton, and wife Angelia, of Crouse; one sister, Cheryl Auton of Lincolnton; six grandchildren, Brinley, Bryson, Dylon, Ricky, Hunter, and Tucker; a nephew, Jordan Auton; and her beloved pet, Rusty.

Memorials may be made to Gaston Hospice, 258. E. Garrison Blvd., Gastonia, NC 28054, or to West Side House of Prayer, 4260 Flay Road, Lincolnton, NC 28092.

Howard Cole, Jr.

Howard Cole, Jr., 73, of Vale died January 14, 2017.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held today at 3 p.m. at Maiden First Freewill Baptist Church in Maiden. Burial will follow at Conover City Cemetery. The family received friends January 19, 2017 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Maiden First Freewill Baptist Church.

Debra Cline Stewart

Debra Cline Stewart, 55, of Conover died January 13, 2017.

A memorial service will be held January 21, 2016 at 3 p.m.

Clarence Paul Laney

Clarence Paul Laney, 80, of Maiden died January 17, 2017.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held January 21, 2017 at 3 p.m. at Center View Baptist Church in Maiden. Burial with military honors will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends January 21, 2017 from 1 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. at Center View Baptist Church.

George S. Taylor, Jr.

George Sampson Taylor, Jr. of Charlotte died January 16, 2017.

A private graveside service will be held in Maiden City Cemetery.

Cornelio Lopez Llamas

Cornelio Lopez Llamas, 53, of Conover died on January 16, 2017.

The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. today at Saint Aloysius Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Jenkins Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. today at Celebration Center of Jenkins Funeral Home.

Susan Faye Garvin

Susan Faye Garvin, 62, of Newton died on January 16, 2017.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. today at Friendship United Methodist Church.

Darryl Cornelius Robinson

Darryl Cornelius Robinson, 56, of Hickory died on January 4, 2017 at Frye Regional Medical Center.

Arrangements are incomplete at this time.

Betty Rogers Moser

Betty Rogers Moser, 86, of Lincolnton, died on January 19, 2017.

