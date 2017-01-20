Around Town — 1-20-17

TODAY

Dinner

Tuckers Grove UMW, located at 5982 Tuckers Grove Church Rd. in Iron Station, will host their annual spaghetti dinner from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. in the Tuckers Grove fellowship hall. Dine in or carry out available.

SATURDAY

Meeting

Mended Hearts Chapter of Gastonia will host “Walk with a Doc” at the Eastridge Mall Food Court, located at 246 N. New Hope Rd. in Gastonia at 9 a.m.

Fundraiser

Greater Moore’s AME Zion Church, located at 1009A East Main St. in Lincolnton will host a hot dog sale beginning at 11 a.m. Proceeds benefit the building fund.

Meeting

The Lincoln County Singing Convention will meet from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m., at Hull’s Grove Baptist Church, located at 6670 W. Hwy.NC 27 in Vale. Event is a free. Call (828) 855-6414.

Dinner

The Widowed Group of Greater Gaston Area will host dinner/dance at the Gaston County Citizen’s Resource Center, located at 1303 Dallas-Cherryville Hwy. in Dallas. Doors open at 6 p.m. Admission is $10. Dinner featuring beef franks marinated in sweet & sour sauce, baked beans, coleslaw, peaches and drinks will be served at 6:15 p.m. The “Crimson Rose” from Kings Mountain will play from 7 p.m. until 10 p.m. For more information call (704) 865-5663 or (704) 517-5273.