AFC/NFC title games are football at its best

DAVID KEEVER

Sports Editor

If you are an NFL fan, you’re not often going to get a more interesting day of football than this coming Sunday.

In all likelihood, three of the four quarterbacks playing on Sunday will eventually be in the Hall of Fame.

Tom Brady has a chance to become the first quarterback in the history of the game to win five Super Bowls. But first, he’ll have to defeat Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

And not that long ago, the Green bay Packers were 4-6 and headed for a rare losing season. But Aaron Rodgers lived up to his “run the table” statement, closing out the regular season with six straight wins. And now the Packers have defeated the Giants and the Cowboys in the playoffs behind a very hot Rodgers.

Brady, Roethlisberger and Rodgers have won seven Super Bowls between them.

This will be the sixth straight season that New England has been in the AFC championship game, and it will be the fourteenth consecutive year that at least one, Brady, Roethlisberger or Peyton Manning has been in the game.

And let’s not forget about the season that Matt Ryan has had. The Atlanta quarterback quietly led his team to a 11-5 regular season record, and a double-digit victory last week over a good Seattle team in the divisional round of the playoffs.

While Ryan doesn’t yet have the resume that it takes to get into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, he definitely has the ability and the weapons on his team to get there.

What a way for the Georgia Dome to close its doors. The final game held in the dome will be Sunday’s NFC Championship game between the Falcons and the Packers.

To me, Championship Sunday is the best day of the NFL season. You get two very good (hopefully), meaningful games without all of the hoopla.

Two teams will emerge on Sunday afternoon and evening, and advance to the Super Bowl in Houston on February 5.

Will it be Atlanta? The Falcons are the only team playing on Sunday without a Super Bowl title. Atlanta made the big game in 1999, but lost to defending champion Denver.

Both Green Bay and New England would be going for their fourth Super Bowl win. If the Packers or the Patriots were to win Super Bowl LI, they would tie San Francisco and Dallas with five, which is good for second most all time.

And if Pittsburgh should happen to win the Super Bowl, it would be their seventh Lombardi trophy, putting them two ahead of both Dallas and San Francisco.

But first things first, and that means Championship Sunday. While I feel like Pittsburgh may be the one team in the AFC that could go into Foxborough and win a big game like this, I’d be crazy to go against Brady and Belichick at home. So I’ll take the Patriots to once again represent the AFC in the Super Bowl with a 31-21 win.

As far as the NFC goes, can Ryan outduel Rodgers in the dome? I think so. Eventually, all of those Green Bay injuries have to catch up. Right? Falcons 35-31.