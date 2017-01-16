Woman charged with jewelry theft

Staff report

A Denver woman has been charged in connection with the theft of diamond rings from a Lincolnton business.

Walter Hugh Belfield of Mooresville reported on Jan. 6 that two diamond rings were stolen from the business he owns at the intersection of Highway 27 and Highway 150 east of Lincolnton.

Belfield told detectives that a woman he knew, Regina Faye Hunt, 56, of Campground Road, entered the business and took two diamond rings valued at $2,025.

When Belfield realized the rings were missing, he contacted Hunt by telephone and confronted her about the theft. Belfield told officers that Hunt admitted to having the rings and told him that she would keep them in a safe place. The rings were never returned and warrants were issued on Jan. 10, charging Hunt with felony larceny and possession of stolen goods.

Hunt was arrested on Jan. 11 at her home and was issued a $3,000 secured bond.

Deputies said one of the stolen rings was recovered at the time of the arrest.