Stanley man wins ‘Best of Show’ in local photography contest

MATT CHAPMAN

Staff Writer

The winners of the annual Arts Council of Lincoln County amateur photography competition were announced Friday evening at the exhibit’s opening reception. Michael Gaines took home two awards, including “Best of Show” honors for his image capturing city hall during a busy night in downtown Philadelphia.

“The image is of city hall in Philadelphia looking down Broad Street at night,” Gaines said. “City hall is sort of in the geographical center of downtown Philadelphia at the intersection of Broad Street and Market Street, which are the two major dividing boulevards in the city. It’s a huge, truly impressive structure with an iconic tower that took 30 years to build. My friend and I were out trying to get some night shots with my new camera and while we were on our way back to his place I happened to glance at city hall and I just saw the shot and took it. I had to take a bunch of rapid-fire shots to make sure I got one in focus, but once I saw them I knew I had something special.”

Gaines, a Virginia native who grew up in the suburbs of Washington, D.C., lived in Philadelphia for 12 years before recently moving to Stanley. He had never entered his work in a competition prior to Friday night and he spoke about his appreciation of the arts council for providing amateurs with a platform to display their art.

“This was a very cool, humbling experience to be around other amateur photographers of various levels of experience,” Gaines said. “It was a tremendous opportunity to learn from the other photographers in the competition because everyone sees things in their own way. Shows like these are great because they give people the confidence to display their own work and also learn from others without the intimidation of a more professional gallery setting. Two of the entrants were little girls who couldn’t have been more than eight or nine years old and they had some amazing photos. It floored me how good they were at such a young age and it made me happy that they had an opportunity like this to submit their work.”

Gaines has been taking pictures since a very young age, influenced by his grandfather, who worked as a professional photographer. He took some photography courses while in college and continued to dabble for years afterward until developing a deeper interest in the hobby about six years ago.

“It’s something that I’ve always been around, even growing up,” Gaines said. “When I was younger I was always taking pictures just with your basic point-and-shoot cameras. My father also had a really nice film camera with the proper lenses so I would use that a lot. I had been taking pictures with my iPhone up until about six years ago when one of my bosses at work who’s a professional photographer pulled me aside and said that I was too talented not to be using a quality camera. I took her advice and I’ve been more serious about my art ever since.”

Gaines’s work, along with the rest of the pieces submitted for the competition, will remain on display in the Carolina Mills and Cochrane galleries at the Lincoln Cultural Center until Feb. 5. The Lincoln Cultural Center is located at 403 East Main Street in Lincolnton.

Image courtesy of Contributed