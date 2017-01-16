Roundup

Friday

Basketball

Boys

Lake Norman 96, North Lincoln 54

Lance Bailey scored 11 points to lead the Knights who fell to the Wildcats at Lake Norman. North Lincoln falls to 4-10 overall, 1-6 in the North Piedmont 3A/4A conference. Conference leader Lake Norman improved to 11-5 on the season, 5-1 in conference play.

The Knights will play at North Iredell on Friday.

North Lincoln 8 16 15 15 – 54

Lake Norman 34 29 15 18 – 96

North Lincoln (4-10, 1-6): Lance Bailey 11, Mckinney 8, Harmon 8, Thornhill 7, Johnson 6, Devine 4, Wesson 4, Hunter Blackburn 4, Dolan 2.

Lincoln Charter 79, Piedmont Community Charter 44

Kody Shubert poured in 36 points to lead the Eagles to their ninth straight conference win. Levontae Knox added 10 points for Lincoln Charter who improved to 15-2 overall. The Eagles will play at Mountain Island Charter on Tuesday.

Lincoln Charter 20 19 28 12 – 79

Piedmont Charter 13 12 8 11 – 44

Lincoln Charter (15-2, 9-0): Kody Shubert 36, Levontae Knox 10, Wilson 9, Gabriel 8, Johnson 8, England 4, Mayfield 2.

Lincolnton 63, Maiden 49

Sage Surratt scored 25 points to lead the Wolves to a key Southern District-7 conference win at home one day after losing their first game of the season to West Caldwell. Kris Robinson added 12 points for Lincolnton, who improved to 10-1 overall, and 6-1 in conference play.

Payton Rowe, Mykah Harrington and Avery Boyles had 10 points each to lead the Blue Devils, who fell to 10-5 on the season, and 3-4 in the SD-7. The Wolves travel to West Lincoln this Friday, and Maiden will host Bunker Hill.

Maiden 12 12 13 12 – 49

Lincolnton 18 13 17 15 – 63

Maiden (10-5, 3-4): Payton Rowe 10, Mykah Harrington 10, Avery Boyles 10, Moore 9, McDaniel 4, Richardson 3, Laney 3. Lincolnton (10-1, 6-1): Sage Surratt 25, Kris Robinson 12, Cowie 9, Givens 7, Sherrill 5, Harris 5.

Girls

Lincoln Charter 72, Piedmont Community Charter 35

Katie Baich scored 19 points to lead the Lady Eagles who improved to 9-5 overall and 7-2 in the Southern Piedmont 1A conference. Felicity Fields and Jasmyne Campbell added 14 points each.

Lincoln Charter 15 22 22 13 – 72

Piedmont Charter 2 8 12 13 – 35

Lincoln Charter (9-5, 7-2): Katie Baich 19, Felicity Fields 14, Jasmyne Campbell 14, Hansley 9, Snider 4, Moutselos 4, Smith 2, Wren 2, Murray 2, Wright 2.

Lincolnton 57, Maiden 55

Mica Dyson scored 23 points to lead the Lady Wolves to a 57-55 SD-7 win over the Lady Blue Devils. Kayla Smith scored 14 and Hundley Rhyne added 11 for Lincolnton who improved to 8-5 overall and 5-2 in conference play. Maiden was led by Grace Canella with 24 points and Grace Herman with 11. The Lady Blue Devils (10-6, 4-3) will host Bunker Hill on Friday, while the Lady Wolves visit West Lincoln.

Maiden 14 9 19 13 – 55

Lincolnton 16 11 13 17 – 57

Maiden (10-6, 4-3): Grace Canella 24, Grace Herman 10, Byrd 8, Propst 4, Beard 4, Laxton 3, Buff 2. Lincolnton (8-5, 5-2): Mica Dyson 23, Kayla Smith 14, Hundley Rhyne 11, Finger 4, Wilson 3, Bryant 2.