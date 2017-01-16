Rebel wrestlers roll over East Lincoln, Bandys

Staff report

The West Lincoln wrestling team picked up a pair of wins Friday night against Southern District-7 2A opponents. In the opener, the Rebels defeated the East Lincoln Mustangs by a score of 55-19. West Lincoln won 10 of the fourteen matches, cruising to the win over their county rival.

In their second contest of the evening, the Rebels defeated the Bandys Trojans 63-15. West Lincoln was again dominant, winning 11 of the fourteen matches.

The Rebels and Mustangs, along with Bandys and Newton-Conover participated in the four-team conference event, making up matches that were postponed due to last week’s snow.

West Lincoln will host Lincolnton this Friday night at 7 p.m.

West Lincoln 55, East Lincoln 19

120: Ethan Stewart (WL) over Christopher Roberts (EL) (Fall 5:12) 126: Xander Pendergrass (WL) over Spencer Farar (EL) (Fall 2:37) 132: Keaton Norman (WL) over Coleman Barber (EL) (Fall 2:40) 138: Cannon Bridges (WL) over Zachary Biagi (EL) (Dec 11-5) 145: Johnathan Biagi (EL) over Hayden Thomas (WL) (Fall 1:58) 152: Kendall Sigmon (WL) over Andrew Peachey (EL) (Fall 0:25) 160: Nathan Hull (WL) over Evan Hines (EL) (Fall 3:23) 170: Josh Barker (WL) over Logan Philemon (EL) (MD 18-6) 182: Carter Williamson (EL) over Alex Hall (WL) (MD 9-0) 195: Austin Ford (EL) over CJ Miller (WL) (Dec 11-4) 220: Dylan Heafner (WL) over Jacob Engbarth (EL) (Fall 0:00) 285: Luke Scronce (WL) over (EL) (For.) 106: Pedro Reyna (WL) over Maddison Yates (EL) (Fall 3:36) 113: Hunter Richards (EL) over (WL) (For.).

West Lincoln 63, Bandys 15

126: Xander Pendergrass (WL) over Gabriel Howard (B) (Fall 0:37) 132: Keaton Norman (WL) over Joey Cameron (B) (Fall 2:41) 138: Cannon Bridges (WL) over Colby Teague (B) (Dec 11-7) 145: Hayden Thomas (WL) over Elijah Bennett (B) (Fall 3:40) 152: Kendall Sigmon (WL) over Clayton Sigmon (B) (Fall 1:58) 160: Nathan Hull (WL) over Sam Hinson (B) (Fall 1:16) 170: Blake Teague (B) over Josh Barker (WL) (Fall 3:47) 182: Devin McCorkle (B) over Alex Hall (WL) (Dec 8-2) 195: CJ Miller (WL) over Garrett Tutherow (B) (Fall 2:55) 220: Dylan Heafner (WL) over (B) (For.) 285: Luke Scronce (WL) over (B) (For.) 106: Pedro Reyna (WL) over R.J. Krenson (B) (Fall 4:59) 113: Gennaro Zarro (B) over (WL) (For.) 120: Ethan Stewart (WL) over Ian Powers (B) (Fall 2:25).

Image courtesy of Michelle T. Bernard / LTN