Lincolnton man charged with statutory rape

Staff report

A 24-year-old Lincolnton man has been arrested in connection with the statutory rape of a 15-year-old girl.

Deputies said they first received a report about the case on Dec. 28 after responding to the CHS-Lincoln hospital in reference to a missing girl.

During the investigation, deputies said they found that the girl had sex with Alomar Teracious Edwards, of Lee Avenue, between Jan. 1 and Jan. 12. Deputies said the victim knew the suspect.

Edwards was interviewed by deputies while in custody on other charges and, according to a press release from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, admitted to having sex with the girl. He was charged with two counts of statutory rape/sex offense of a victim 13-, 14- or 15-years old by a defendant at least six years older.

Edwards was ordered held without bond.