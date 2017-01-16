King’s life, legacy celebrated

MICHELLE T. BERNARD

Staff Writer

Community members gathered at a service honoring the life of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on Sunday at the Lincoln Cultural Center. The service, sponsored by the Coalition of Churches, was presided over by Rev. Stephen Wingate and Tucker’s Grove Gospel Voices provided music. Rev. Veronica Cannon, the former pastor of First Presbyterian Church of Lincolnton, was the main speaker at the event.

“Each year we try to bring the community together, not just blacks but all races and cultures, and we’ve always been centered here at the Lincoln Cultural Center, which is really the center of the town,” Wingate said. “We are so thankful that we have a holiday to remember this civil rights leader.”

After Wingate opened the service and Rev. Lacy Ross lead a prayer, mayor pro-tem and councilman Dr. Martin Eaddy greeted the gathering.

“We’re very proud of our community and the collaborative efforts that our city exhibits when issues come before us,” he said. “I think it’s important for us to have a community where groups of all types come to town because as we become a focal point for different groups more and more people from outside of town will discover what a gem Lincolnton is and will hopefully move in our direction. Secondly, I would like to thank the Coalition of Churches because this particular gathering will make our community stronger as we get to know people we did not know before.”

Eaddy also said the City of Lincolnton recently increased salaries for city employees and said the city has in place policies that prevent discrimination. Eaddy, who is a former Lincoln County Schools superintendent, also spoke about there being very few children in attendance at the event.

“I spent my entire life working with children and I look across the room here and I see very few,” he said. “Over the last few years as I’ve come to these congregations I have started to worry that this holiday will become like so many others — a long weekend rather than a meaningful experience. Those people my age and older know how it was when Dr. King was active and know how it was when he was assassinated. He started our society on a journey that’s long and arduous and we’ve made great strides but we’re nowhere near the end and if our children don’t understand where we started that will lead to regression. We must guard against regression of racial inequity in this country and I say we must guard against it strongly for the next 48 months.”

Two children in attendance, Hayden Samuel Heglar and Kendal Gardin, didn’t know each other before the service. They seemed to overlook the fact that they were from different races and sought each other out at the beginning of the service and sat side by side throughout it.

Ceremonies honoring Martin Luther King, Jr. will continue in Lincolnton today, including a breakfast and youth event at the Lincoln Cultural Center and a parade at 2 p.m., with everyone lining up at Fifth Third Bank at 402 East Main Street in Lincolnton and marching to the Lincoln County Courthouse.

Image courtesy of Michelle T. Bernard