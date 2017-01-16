Committee calls for incorporation of Denver

A committee that has spent the past year researching the specifics of incorporating Denver recently presented its findings to members of the East Lincoln Betterment Association.

George Barr, a member of the committee and the outgoing president of ELBA, said the notion appeared to be well received by those in attendance. Lincoln County commissioners Martin Oakes and Rich Permenter, both Denver residents, were in the audience.

“I’d say it was well-received, but as one might imagine there were several questions about the cost and also the quality-of-life benefits that could come from incorporation,” Barr said. “I’d like to make the distinction between ELBA and this ad hoc committee. ELBA held the presentation as an educational event, so ELBA has no involvement with the ad hoc committee and no opinion either way about the incorporation of Denver. This was really just the ad hoc committee informing ELBA about what it sees as an opportunity for the eastern part of Lincoln County.”

The independent committee is chaired by Trish Patrick, a research analyst with Wells Fargo who has lived in Denver for the past five years.

“I was at an ELBA meeting last year when Bob Silver mentioned incorporation, so I had a conversation with him and it all kind of grew from there,” Patrick said. “I reached out to a couple of folks who were a part of the original effort to incorporate a portion of Denver back in the late 1990s to hear about their experiences. I just think that as time has gone by this has turned into an entirely different area now than it was then. There appears to be a lot more interest than I had initially realized. I’ve always wondered why Denver isn’t already incorporated.”

Patrick formed the group in early 2016 and has been exploring the idea through research and conversations with leaders of nearby municipalities in Lincolnton, Cornelius and Indian Trail. She has also compiled a draft budget based on her research that she said is currently being analyzed by a group of professionals.

“After looking at the numbers, I think we might be able to justify a lean, mean government that can focus solely on eastern Lincoln County, which is different characteristically than the rest of the county,” Patrick said. “We’re confident, based on the numbers, that we can support a fairly low tax rate and provide a better focus on the development of this area and the services that people are going to be demanding as growth continues.”

The plan is for Denver to offer its own parks and recreation, planning and zoning, fire, police and road maintenance services. The tax rate proposed by Patrick would be 10 cents per $100 of property value, with a cap included in the town’s charter. There is currently a 56-cent tax rate for residents of the city of Lincolnton.

Patrick’s biggest obstacle will be convincing those who live in Denver that the additional taxes will be worth the added layer of government.

“Everyone’s knee-jerk reaction is ‘I don’t want to pay more taxes,’” Patrick said. “However, after we go through the presentation, there are a lot of people who reconsider and say ‘Oh, maybe it is worth it.’ Change is difficult for everybody, especially those who have been living here for a long time and are used to just paying county taxes. The issue is that as this place continues to develop, we’re going to need more than the 61-cent county tax rate to install the infrastructure needed to support all of this development.”

The committee will now continue to present their findings to various neighborhoods and at public meetings in an attempt to garner support from the people of Denver. A petition will then be made available and if 51 percent of the registered voters in the area to be incorporated support the idea, then a voter referendum would not be needed.

The initiative would ultimately require approval by the North Carolina General Assembly and, therefore, the committee must have the support of local legislators Rep. Jason Saine and Sen. David Curtis. Either Saine or Curtis would have to file a bill in favor of incorporation, which would then be voted on by both houses of the legislature.

“My role as a legislator is strictly to provide guidance and be a resource for the committee planning to incorporate. It’s their responsibility to convince the voters that this is something worth supporting in the Denver area,” Saine said.

Curtis, a Denver resident, offered his thoughts.

“I’m not sure that there’s a real groundswell of interest in incorporating,” Curtis said. “My impression is that the big push to incorporate Denver the first time had to do with getting alcohol to the county and once that happened, the interest kind of fizzled out. I’d be happy to sit down with the committee and speak with them about it, but I’d have to be convinced that the vast majority of people want to incorporate.”

According to Patrick, the area to be incorporated would run from the southern county line all the way to the northern county line. The rough western boundary would be Ingleside Farm Road and the incorporated area would run east to Lake Norman. The proposed incorporation would include a population between 25,000-30,000, compared to the 11,000 who live inside Lincolnton city limits.

