Worley to become LHS principal again

MICHELLE T. BERNARD

Staff Writer

The Lincoln County Board of Education announced on Tuesday that former Lincolnton High School principal Tony Worley will serve in that role once again.

Worley will fill a position vacated by Heath Belcher, effective March 1. Worley currently is serving as director of secondary education for the school system. Worley served as principal at Lincolnton High School from 2005-2013.

The board also announced that West Lincoln Middle School principal Tim Beam will become director of federal programs effective Jan. 26. That position was formerly held by DeAnna Finger, who was recently appointed as assistant superintendent of the Catawba County Schools system. Dr. Phyllis Tallent, currently assistant principal of Union Elementary, will serve as interim principal at West Lincoln until a replacement is found.

“Transferring principals during the school year is not preferred, however, due to the timing of positions that have become vacant it is necessary to look at all of our options,” Lincoln County Schools superintendent Dr. Sherry Hoyle said in an email. “We are fortunate to be able to recommend experienced administrators who are familiar with each of the respective sites. Mr. Worley has served previously as principal of Lincolnton High School, and Dr. Tallent was principal at West Lincoln Middle School during her previous tenure in Lincoln County. This allows for continuity and smoother transition due to previous familiarity with each of the school families.”

Lincoln County Schools will be posting for the positions of assistant principal at Union Elementary, principal at West Lincoln Middle School and director of secondary education, according to Hoyle.

Image courtesy of LTN File