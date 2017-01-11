Volunteer group helps people stranded during snowstorm

MICHELLE T. BERNARD

Staff Writer

The volunteers that make up Tri-State 4X4 and Assistance were kept particularly busy over the past few days, helping people get to work and pulling vehicles out of ditches. Patrick Fowler, David Berryhill, Michael and Sandy Beer, Michael King, Jessie Lynn Stokes and Cody Wright are the core members of the group.

“We help people in need who don’t have the finances, abilities, strength or for whatever reason can’t help themselves,” Fowler said. “If you’re stuck on the side of the road, we’re there to help you. We operate on a completely volunteer basis and don’t ask to be paid for what we do. We do accept donations for gas but that’s it. We’re out to help people, not charge them.”

In addition to helping people who need rides in bad weather, the group has built steps for veterans, repaired roofs, helped with minor vehicle repairs and conducted food drives.

“People need help and in today’s society a lot of people don’t help each other,” Fowler said. “We don’t have a lot of money, we are not rich by any means and many of us live paycheck to paycheck. It just happens to be we have the skills, means and vehicles to help people out.”

During the past snowstorm, members of the group transported numerous nurses and CNAs to and from work, helped families who were stranded and carried patients to and from hospitals for appointments and treatment.

“We pulled numerous cars out of ditches over the weekend,” Fowler said. “We even had a couple Monday night out on the back roads.”

Fowler said most of the members of the group, including himself, consider themselves old school and believe in neighbors helping neighbors. To maintain safety for themselves and the people that they help, the group always travels in pairs, usually a male and a female and, in particularly bad weather, two vehicles will go out on calls.

“We pride ourselves on our reputation and maintain very high standards,” Fowler said. “We haven’t had any negative comments. We all try to have clean vehicles and proper attire and to be very polite and presentable.”

Tri-State 4X4 and Assistance can be reached via the group’s Facebook page or the Zello App on the help channel. The group operates in Lincoln, Gaston, Cleveland, Catawba and several other counties and is always looking for additional volunteers.