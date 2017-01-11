State legislature goes back into session

MATT CHAPMAN

Staff Writer

The North Carolina General Assembly will begin its 2017 session this afternoon in Raleigh.

Tension has continued to mount between newly-elected Gov. Roy Cooper, a Democrat, and a legislature dominated by Republicans who hold veto-proof majorities in the House and Senate. Cooper spoke about reconciliation during his inaugural address.

“Now is not the time to point fingers or dwell on recent battles,” Cooper said during his inaugural address on Saturday. “The people of this state are tired of yesterday’s politics. You expect, and deserve, public servants who reject cynicism, who don’t succumb to political paralysis and who negotiate differences in good faith. I will do everything possible to reach consensus … so don’t let the last few months discourage you. Whether or not I won your vote, I’m going to be working for you.”

With that said, Cooper recently announced his plan to seek the expansion of Medicaid under President Barack Obama’s Affordable Care Act, much to the dismay of Republicans in Raleigh.

He will also be challenging the new board of election law, introduced by Republicans and signed by outgoing Gov. Pat McCrory last month, in court. The law merges the State Board of Elections and State Ethics Commission, preventing Cooper from putting a Democratic majority on the state elections board.

“Clearly things have started off on a very negative footing,” state Sen. David Curtis, a Republican whose district includes Lincoln County, said. “I’ve talked to some folks who have known Gov. Cooper for 30 years, and by all accounts, they say he is, by nature, a very cautious individual. That tells me that he is clearly being advised by people who are telling him to be aggressive in coming after the legislature. If that’s going to be his fundamental game plan, it’s going to be extremely difficult to work with him.”

State Rep. Jason Saine, a Lincoln County Republican, identified a couple of issues that he believes will garner bipartisan support.

“I think there are going to be places where we can find agreement and work together and that’s going to be a good place to start,” Saine said. “The two big ones, in my mind, are economic development and teacher pay. Those are two places where I think there is probably more agreement than there are differences. (Cooper’s) plan to expand Medicaid is effectively a tax increase on every North Carolinian that I don’t know if we can afford. Republicans have a majority in both houses and we’re not interested in tax increases.”

Curtis and Saine each shared their priorities for the upcoming session, with both of them vowing to focus on economic development in the state.

“We just need to keep doing exactly what we’ve been doing,” Curtis said. “We’re having a lot of discussions about economic incentives and about how much money the state should spend to attract industry. Is it fair to give a big chunk of tax dollars to a company coming into the state when we’ve got companies that have been here 50 years who don’t get anything? I’m on a committee right now on economic incentives trying to decide what’s reasonable and how far we should go with that.”

Saine referred to economic development as a “passion” of his and said that he will continue looking for opportunities to bring new jobs to North Carolina.

“We want to continue to attract quality jobs to North Carolina and be competitive in the region,” Saine said. “I’m going to be focused on making sure that companies want to relocate here and that the ones that we already have are able to expand. I’ll continue to encourage mom-and-pop shops to open across the state. Our goal is to make sure that people are gainfully employed and making money. We’ll continue to work with our economic development partnership in the state to make sure that we keep improving on our marketing and business recruitment.”

Curtis has made it a personal goal of his to work with the University of North Carolina System to increase graduation rates across the state. He criticized the acceptance of thousands of students who aren’t prepared for the college curriculum. Curtis said those students need to attend community college first, before earning admission into a four-year institution.

Saine, who was recently appointed to a Federal Communications Commission advisory committee, plans to continue his campaign to expand broadband capabilities in the more rural areas of North Carolina. He will also continue his work with child advocacy centers across the state and he hopes to increase protection for North Carolina firefighters who contract illnesses due to their work.

The North Carolina General Assembly convenes today at noon.

Image courtesy of LTN File