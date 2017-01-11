Planning board hears three rezoning cases

MATT CHAPMAN

Staff Writer

The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners held its first meeting of the new year on Monday evening. Three public hearings presented in front of the planning board highlighted the agenda, which also included the consideration of a grant awarded to the Lincoln County Public Library and further discussion related to a proposed Vale medical facility, which has since been withdrawn.

The meeting began with three zoning hearings, which included two proposed subdivisions and a conditional-use permit for a wireless communications tower. The planning board voted unanimously to recommend commissioner approval of all three requests.

Lineberger Brothers, Inc. filed a request for sketch plan approval of an 11-lot subdivision with approximately 400 linear feet of new roadway off of Wingate Hill Road. The 19-acre site is located on the north side of Wingate HIll road about 400 feet northeast of its intersection with Fay Jones Road in the Ironton Township.

The request aims to launch phase two of the development of the Wingate Hills subdivision. The development will remain consistent with the low-density residential uses in the area. The subdivision will feature less than one lot per acre and will be served by private wells and septic systems.

SCI Towers, LLC requested a conditional-use permit to erect a 108-foot wireless telecommunications tower in a district zoned residential suburban. The proposed 11-acre site is located at 3252 East Highway 27, on the south side of Highway 27 at its intersection with Asbury Church Road in the Ironton Township.

The subject property is located in the Airport Overlay District’s horizontal zone, which limits the maximum height of structures in the area. The proposed tower would exceed the maximum height by 62 feet, however, an amendment to the unified development ordinance approved at the Dec. 19 commissioner’s meeting exempts applicants that have received construction approval from the Federal Aviation Administration.

Queen City Land, LLC filed a request to rezone 84.7 acres from general business and residential single-family to planned development residential to permit a subdivision with up to 165 single-family detached homes. The property is located on the west side of Highway 16 Business about 800 feet north of Hagers Hollow Drive in the Catawba Springs Township.

Forney Creek runs through the property and the developer has agreed to transfer all land west of the creek to the Catawba Lands Conservancy. The proposed subdivision would be served by county water and sewer.

The proposed development is located in the St. James Elementary, North Lincoln Middle and North Lincoln High school districts. The 165-home development is projected to produce approximately 55 students spread over the K-12 system based upon current student generation rates. According to the county’s Adequate Public Facilities Ordinance and its associated Memorandums of Understanding, the associated schools and the system in general have the capacity to handle the proposed development.

The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners will vote on the three zoning hearings on Jan. 23.

The board voted unanimously to approve a performance guarantee application for phase two development of Mariner’s Pointe at Smithstone. Performance guarantees are required to ensure the completion of roadways. The bond approved is worth $43,387.50, which is 1.25 times the estimated costs to complete the roadway. With the base for the roadways already being installed, the bond will cover the top one-inch of asphalt on all roadways in the subject phase.

Commissioners also unanimously approved a $4,000 grant for the Lincoln County Public Library awarded through the Dorothy Louise Kyler Foundation. The grant terms allow for the purchase of books, CDs, DVDs and audiobooks to enhance the children’s collection of the Lincoln County Public Library.

The meeting concluded with a motion filed by Commissioner Anita McCall that would require all discussions between board members and Carolinas HealthCare System to take place publicly as an item listed on the commissioner’s agenda. Carolinas HealthCare System has filed and withdrawn two proposals for a $5 million, 15,000-square-foot medical facility in Vale.

McCall’s motion was filed in opposition of a proposed two-person committee that would meet with representatives from Carolinas HealthCare System and then report back to the board. The designation of a committee to meet with other entities is rare, though not unprecedented. Most recently, two commissioners conducted a workshop with the founder of STEM Career Path Project, Inc., to discuss a proposal to renovate Block Gym and bring a science center to Lincoln County.

“This is something that is appropriate and sometimes it’s a good idea to break the board down into smaller working groups in relation to a specific issue,” county attorney Wesley Deaton said.

McCall said that she has received a number of phone calls from Lincoln County residents in reference to the medical facility.

“I have received probably between 20 and 30 phone calls about this and they have asked that everything be handled in the public eye,” McCall said.

Board chairman Bill Beam and Commissioner Carrol Mitchem volunteered to compose the two-person committee. Beam offered to step away from the post and allow McCall to fill his role on the committee.

The board voted 4-1 to reject McCall’s motion. County Manager Kelly Atkins has been in contact with representatives from Carolinas HealthCare System, but no date has been set for a potential meeting between the two sides.

The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners will meet again on Jan. 23 at 6:30 p.m. inside the James W. Warren Citizens Center, located at 115 West Main Street in Lincolnton.