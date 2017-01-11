Around Town — 1-11-17

Thursday

Meeting

The Ag District Advisory Board will meet at 7 p.m. at the Citizens Center, located at 115 W Main St. in Lincolnton. For more information call (704) 736-8501.

Meeting

Sons of Confederate Veterans Gen R F Hoke/Col W J Hoke Camp 1616 will hold its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. at the Lincolnton Cultural Center, located at 403 E Main St. in Lincolnton. Everyone is welcome. If you have any questions concerning our camp please attend or call Harmon Lackey at (704) 472-7980.