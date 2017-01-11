Use of county SWAT team declines

MATT CHAPMAN

Staff Writer

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office has significantly dialed back the use of its SWAT team over the past year. The unit hasn’t been fully deployed since a raid in May that netted three arrests and six ounces of methamphetamine.

An analysis conducted by the Lincoln Times-News in 2014 found that the Lincoln County SWAT team had carried out 34 raids since its inception in 2010. Since that time, the unit has seen limited action, only being called upon on a handful of occasions.

Lincoln County Sheriff David Carpenter said the Lincoln County SWAT team is utilized only in instances where the suspect in question has a violent criminal past. SWAT raids are used to serve search warrants for suspects facing assault or murder charges and also those with prior weapons convictions.

“Early on, we used them on some high-risk search warrants and that’s something that we haven’t had to deal with as often over the past couple of years,” Carpenter said. “Sometimes those types of things come in bunches and there are also stretches where you have none. We’ve been very fortunate lately to avoid those instances that require the use of our SWAT unit.”

Lt. Justin Frye was appointed as commander of the SWAT team in April 2015, following the departure of Jason Reid, the former narcotics unit and SWAT team leader. Reid now works for the sheriff’s office in Catawba County where his father Coy Reid, is sheriff. Frye served as a member of the SWAT unit for more than five years before assuming the role of commander.

Frye said the narcotics division has been more active under the direction of Carpenter, who was first elected in 2010, and that, as a result, the need for full deployment of the SWAT team has dwindled. Occasionally, one or two members of the SWAT team will accompany officers serving a search warrant simply to provide support in case things get out of hand.

“Personally, I think we’re not being utilized as much because we’ve delivered a message to the drug dealers in the area,” Frye said. “A number of our raids have led to convictions and we’ve taken a lot of those violent offenders off of the streets. The work over the past several years of our SWAT team and our narcotics unit has hopefully deterred a lot of that activity.”

In the meantime, the Lincoln County SWAT team continues to train on a monthly basis. The unit performs land search training, riot preparation and training for the delivery of high-risk search warrants. All SWAT team officers must also complete two physical fitness tests annually.

Image courtesy of LTN File