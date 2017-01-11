Lincolnton blacksmith keeps up practice of ancient art

MICHELLE T. BERNARD

Staff Writer

Using the fire in a forge fed by bituminous charcoal, several different types of hammers, pliers and an anvil made in 1895, Scott Beam creates works of art out of iron at his smithy in Lincolnton. Originally, he learned how to shoe horses because he couldn’t get someone out to shoe his horses on a regular basis. From there, he got into the ancient art of blacksmithing.

Blacksmithing is one of the oldest trades in the world, which most likely began in what is referred to as the “Iron Age,” when some primitive person discovered that, when exposed to high heat, some types of rock would give up a substance, iron, that would become solid when cooled. At first, simple tools were made like knives, scrapers, spearheads and arrowheads. For a long time, it remained a crude art until the science of metallurgy became understood.

At one time, Lincoln County was known for its iron industry. Everything that was necessary for forging iron was here – the iron ore deposits, hardwood trees for the charcoal fuel and limestone to extract impurities from the metal and crystalline rock to build the furnaces.

The iron industry in Lincoln County declined after the Civil War due to labor problems, the depletion of natural resources and competition from the North. The Rehoboth furnace, which closed in 1882, was the last furnace to operate in Lincoln County.

A blacksmith was often referred to as the craftsman’s craftsman because he made the tools of so many different trades. The profession declined with mass production brought on by the Industrial Revolution and there was no longer as much need for a blacksmith to make tools or repair farm equipment.

Beam said he has always been interested in the “old ways,” which usually aren’t the easiest ways of doing things.

“I tend to do things the hard way anyway,” Beam said. “I always kid when I’m doing demonstrations that if it wasn’t for lazy people there wouldn’t be any invention because they’re always looking to invent an easy way of doing things.”

In addition to being a blacksmith, Beam is also a wheelwright – someone who makes and repairs wooden wheels. Producing wheels requires the talents of both a carpenter and a blacksmith. When his blacksmith mentor, Jimmy Freeze, got into wheelwrighting, Beam got into it with him. While there isn’t a lot of call for wooden wheels, they demonstrate the craft at festivals like the one held at Hart Square Catawba County.

Beam is able to earn a living as a blacksmith. His primary income is from shoeing horses, which he’s been doing for 31 years, but he prefers blacksmithing.

“Shoeing horses is hard on the body and the iron doesn’t kick and swat at you with their tails,” he said with a laugh.

At one time, Beam kept draft horses and used them to cut hay and plow gardens and he still has a collection of horse-drawn tools in his barn. When his children were little, they kept a cow for milk, raised pigs and chickens and kept a big garden.

“I think it helped them realize that you’ve got to work for what you get in life,” he said. “They’ve really excelled in life.”

Beam tries not to have too many irons in the fire – a term that came about from blacksmithing.

“Our lives get that way sometimes – we get too many things going on at one time and usually you make a mess of something,” he said. “I try not to do that in the shop but in my life I do it real regular.”

Beam’s iron creations are available at Just Around the Corner, located at at 120 East Main Street in Lincolnton.

Image courtesy of Michelle T. Bernard