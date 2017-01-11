MLK events begin Saturday

MICHELLE T. BERNARD

Staff Writer

Three days of events celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s life and legacy will begin in Lincolnton on Saturday.

King, who would be 88 if he were still alive today, was a firm believer that all people have the capacity to make a difference no matter what their age, race or education. King spent his entire adult life pressing for equal rights for all Americans.

“We think it’s a great time for law enforcement and other emergency personnel, city, county and education officials to come together to show unity and solidarity,” Lincoln County NAACP branch president Debra Williams said. “We can make our community a better place for all.”

Former Cleveland County NAACP president Rev. Melvin Clark will be the morning speaker on Monday. The youth program starts at 11 a.m. and the guest speakers are Mecklenburg County police officer John Reeves and Jeremy Brown, both of whom were raised in Lincoln County. Reeves was deployed during recent riots in Charlotte that followed the shooting death of an armed black man by officers. Bishop Franklin Lowery said Reeves will share how that experience affected him.

“As we begin to reach out we can be proactive rather than re-active – we are just one event away from have a fallout,” Lowery said. “We have a tendency to say that if nothing’s happened then nothing’s wrong, but we need to be realistic and begin to reach out. The MLK breakfast is an opportunity for us to come together. We don’t have to agree on every issue but we’ve got to be willing to come together. We have a good community but oftentimes we don’t want to deal with issues that are lying dormant.”

In addition to the breakfast Monday morning, a parade will take place at 2 p.m., with line-up at Fifth Third Bank, located at 402 East Main Street in Lincolnton. The parade will end at the Lincoln County Courthouse.

The Black and Gold Gala will be held at the Lincoln Country Club at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday. There will be a dinner, door prizes and music and the speaker will be Dot Guthrie. Tickets are $30. Contact Rev. Stephen Wingate (704) 435-0300 or Ola Mae Foster at (980) 429-0509 for tickets.

On Sunday at 4 p.m. the Coalition of Churches will hold a program featuring music and Rev. Veronica Cannon, former pastor at First Presbyterian Church in Lincolnton, as a guest speaker at the Lincoln Cultural Center, located at 403 East Main Street in Lincolnton.

The MLK Breakfast will be held Monday morning at the Lincoln Cultural Center. Serving starts at 7:45 a.m. and the program starts at 8 a.m.

