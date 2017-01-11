Deputies: Thieves stole from unlocked vehicles

Staff report

Detectives are investigating thefts from several unlocked vehicles in eastern Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office reported that residents began reporting the break-ins the morning of Jan. 6 to vehicles parked at homes on Glencrest Drive, Sedgebrook Drive West, Cedarwood Court, Pinkney Place and Brentfield Lane in eastern Lincoln County. Items stolen in the break-ins included cash, a .380-caliber pistol, electronic equipment, a book bag, credit cards and identification.

A total of 12 thefts were reported and deputies said there were several others where the owners did not want to file a report. Deputies said appeared the thief or thieves went from street to street in the neighborhood, entering vehicles that were left unlocked. Thieves hit the same neighborhood with vehicle break-ins on Aug. 18.