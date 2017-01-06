Wolves hold off North Gaston

DAVID KEEVER

Sports Editor

The Lincolnton boys basketball team traveled to North Gaston Wednesday evening for a nonconference matchup with the Wildcats.

Although the Wolves weren’t quite as sharp as they would have liked, they did come away with a 73-59 win and improved their record to 8-0 on the season.

“We just traditionally struggle when we come down here,” said Lincolnton head coach Bob Cowie following his team’s win. Cowie also made mention that the start of the game being about an hour and a half earlier than usual felt a little different too. There were no girl’s games prior to the boy’s contest because they played on the original scheduled date.

While the Wolves struggled to put up points in the first half, North Gaston struggled even more.

Sage Surratt scored 20 of Lincolnton’s 28 first-half points, outscoring the Wildcats in the opening half by himself. The Wolves defense, along with poor shooting by North gaston, held the Wildcats to just 10 points in the first half, and Lincolnton enjoyed an 18-point lead at the break.

Both teams stepped things up offensively in the second half. Six different players scored for North Gaston in the third quarter alone, with Tommy McNeal pouring in nine points in the period and helping the Wildcats crawl back into the game.

And while Surratt continued to score at will against the Wildcats, it was Robbie Cowie that knocked down a couple big three-pointers each time North Gaston had a chance to get the lead back to single digits.

When North Gaston did get the lead to nine in the opening minutes of the fourth quarter, it was Cowie’s three-point basket that ignited a 5-0 run to get the lead back to 14, and the Wildcats never made another serious threat.

Surratt, who had yet another tremendous game offensively, finished with 42 points. His ability to penetrate the lane and get to the basket was more than the North Gaston defense could handle.

“He’s just not going to let you lose a basketball game like this,” said Coach Cowie of Surratt’s performance.

Robbie Cowie finished with 12 points for the Wolves, all from behind the arc.

North Gaston (6-7) was led by McNeal’s 15 points, followed by Desmond Tate and Drew Shaw who finished with 13 points each. Cam Adams added 11 points for the Wildcats.

A potential concern for the Wolves is that they allowed 49 points in the second half to North Gaston, after a 10-point first half. “We have to do a better job (rebounding),” Cowie said. “Obviously there are things we have to work on.”

Lincolnton was to play at Newton-Conover on Thursday night in a Southern District-7 2A conference matchup that was moved up a day due to the impending weather forecast.

North Gaston was originally scheduled to host East Gaston tonight.

Lincolnton 14 14 21 24 – 73

North Gaston 6 4 27 22 – 59

Lincolnton: Sage Surratt 42, Robbie Cowie 12, Robinson 7, Givens 6, Sherrill 6. North Gaston: Tommy McNeal 15, Desmond Tate 13, Drew Shaw 13, Cam Adams 11, Ty. McNeal 5, Primm 2.

Images courtesy of David Keever / LTN and LTN File Photo