Union Elementary students pitch in at homeless shelter

MICHELLE T. BERNARD

Staff Writer

As they have once a month since October, students, staff and parents from Union Elementary School offered up food and companionship to the guests at the Hesed House of Hope on Thursday evening. These monthly visits started after Union Elementary kindergarten teacher Shelley McConnell took her son and principal Heather Houser’s fourth-grade son, Cooper, to volunteer at the Hesed House last year.

“Cooper came home and said ‘mom, we’ve got to do something, the shelter is closed from April to October – they need $1,500 a month to stay open,’” Houser said. “It was a Sunday afternoon and, while I took a nap, this fourth-grader created a GoFundMe page. After a week he raised $1,200 or $1,300, which he gave to Hesed House.”

Cooper Houser, who has never done a GoFundMe page before, said he may do another one to continue to help Hesed House.

“I feel so good after I go and feed the people,” he said. “I feel like God wants me to do something good, so I do it.”

After Cooper Houser raised the money, McConnell said she wanted to get the school involved and, since then, Union Elementary, which is a Title 1 school, has essentially adopted Hesed House. In addition to serving food on a monthly basis, second grade teacher Terri Lou Salmon’s class started an H2O Project and began collecting bottled water for the Hesed House. Originally the goal was 600 bottles. So far they’ve already delivered around 1,100 bottles. McConnell also does a “Wishy-Washy” project, where students collect soap for both Christian Ministries and Hesed House.

“It’s been very eye opening even just for my children who want to go to McDonald’s to have a snack every day,” Houser said. “I think it’s more important than education for them to go to Hesed House and understand that these people don’t have a home, they don’t have a bed and they can only come in at 6:30 and they have to leave at 8.”

While at Hesed House, the children help the adults serve food to the guests, visit with them and even color with them. Not only do the volunteers for that evening serve the food, but they also prepare and transport it.

“The community does so much for us – it’s important for us to teach our kids to give back to the community,” McConnell said.

There’s been a lot of parental involvement, according to McConnell. As soon as they know what dish they are going to serve at Hesed House, they put out an e-mail list of what they need and the parents get it for them. Sometimes the response is so overwhelming they have to tell them they’ve got too much food.

“After we went one time, one of the kids, Abi Barkley, said to me, ‘Ms. McConnell I didn’t realize people in our area didn’t have a home,’” McConnell said. “Her mom called and said that it was really a great experience for Abi. She really enjoyed it.”

Second-grader Samantha Rudisill’s brother, Thomas Winebarger, recently raised more than $750 in lieu of birthday presents after his initial visit to the Hesed House. Both children and their parents returned Thursday evening. Most of the children and their parents who initially started going to Hesed House in October have continued to go month after month, according to Houser.

“I decided to go back again to feed the people and help them because they don’t have a home,” Bailey Smith, 7, said.

Due to the weather forecast for the weekend, the Hesed House will be keeping the shelter open over the weekend and is in need of volunteers. Donations can be made to the Hesed House of Hope online through PayPal on the shelter’s website at www.Hesed-Lincoln.org. Contributions can also be mailed to P.O. Box 1633, Lincolnton, N.C. 28093. All donations made to the shelter are tax-deductible. Those who want to volunteer or have questions about donations can send an email to HowtohelpHHH@hotmail.com.

Image courtesy of Michelle T. Bernard