Trump inaugural celebration to be held in Lincolnton

MATT CHAPMAN

Staff Writer

Lincoln County state Rep. Jason Saine will host an event in downtown Lincolnton to celebrate the inauguration of Donald Trump as president.

Saine made the decision to organize the event after speaking with local supporters of the Trump campaign who were interested in finding a place to gather and watch the inauguration ceremonies on Jan. 20. Trump received approximately 72 percent of the 40,000 votes cast for president in Lincoln County on Election Day.

“Not everyone could make the trip to Washington, D.C. to be a part of the celebration and we thought it would be a good idea to have a place where we could all watch and be a part of the ceremonies,” Saine said in a press release. “Supporters will now be able to gather together and watch President-Elect Trump take office and make his address to the nation. This is an important day and this will be a great way to be a small part of the celebration.”

The event will be held inside the Lincoln Cultural Center, with doors opening at 10:45 a.m. on Jan. 20. There will be a short program beginning at 11 a.m. in the auditorium and a catered lunch will be served shortly after the event begins. Trump will take office at noon and coverage of his inauguration will be broadcast on the large screen in the auditorium.

The cost for lunch and attendance at the event is $8.50 per person and tickets can be purchased online at www.jasonsaine.org or www.lincolncountyncgop.org. Anyone with questions about the event can call (704) 240-3322.