Sports Briefs

Valentine’s 5k & Fun Run

The 9th annual Valentine’s 5k and Fun Run will be held on February 18 at the Cowan’s Ford Country Club in Denver. The event will feature a couple’s division along with it’s single’s division, and you can run or walk the race.

You can pre-register online at www.denvernc.com/valentine5k.htm or www.sportoften.com.

Once registered, you will receive a registration packet with a one month membership to Denver Health and Fitness or LKN Health and Fitness, both located in Denver.

There will be over $1000 in door prizes, medals for all the kid fun runners, newly hand crafted medals for winners in both singles and couples divisions and gift cards to running stores.

Early bird registration is $20 for singles and $35 for couples, and is available until January 25.

You must register by this time to be guaranteed a new designed long sleeve tee shirt.

Proceeds will go the help a local family and to help cross-country team attend camps. The race will also honor the late Margaret Hagerty, who was the oldest marathoner and ran marathons on seven different continents. She will be remembered with a special award that will go to the oldest finisher.

Also in attendance will be Anthony Famiglietti, a two time olympian who will talk training and sign autographs for the kids.

For more information, email Melvin Morrison at mmorrison@lincoln.k12.nc.us.

Organized Church Youth Group Dodgeball League

The City of Lincolnton Parks and Recreation Department will hold a second organizational meeting for a church youth group dodgeball league on Tuesday, January 10 at the Lentz Recreation Center at the Betty G. Ross Park. Interested teams should have a representative at this league meeting. Team representatives will meet at 6:30 p.m. For additional information, please contact the recreation office at 704-735-2671.



East Lincoln to host Winter Baseball Camp

The East Lincoln Mustangs baseball team will be holding a Winter Baseball Camp beginning in January.

The camp is broken up into two age groups, ages 6-10 and ages 11-15, and is designed for baseball players who are serious about getting ready for the upcoming recreation, travel, showcase, middle school or high school seasons. Each age group has two sessions to choose from or you can participate in both at a reduced rate.

Athletes can choose a defensive session that focuses on individual fundamentals, players can choose infield, pitching, or catching work. There is also an offensive session that focuses on developing power, using the whole field, count-hitting and developing the mental approach to hitting.

Camp will run every Sunday for six consecutive weeks beginning January 8. The camp will be held at Triple Crown Baseball facility in Denver.

You can get a registration form at the East Lincoln High School office, the Triple Crown Baseball facility, the East Lincoln baseball website www.leaguelineup.com/eastlincolnbaseball, or email Coach Matile at cmatile@lincoln.k12.nc.us. For more information, contact Coach Scott Garrett at Triple Crown or Coach Matile at East Lincoln High School.



East Lincoln hosting Winter Softball Camp

The East Lincoln Mustangs softball team will be holding a Winter Softball Camp beginning in January. The camp will be every Sunday for six weeks beginning January 8 and continuing through February 12. The camp will go from from 4:30 p.m. until 5:45 p.m. at Triple Crown Baseball/Softball facility. The camp will be broken down into defensive and offensive time, switching every other week. In the offensive section of camp, your daughter will be involved in multiple drills to improve her bunting, bat speed, using the whole field, power, base running, and conditioning. In the defensive session of camp coaches will go into great detail on proper throwing mechanics, grips and situational pitching. Catchers will learn the basics of blocking, fielding their position, receiving and proper footwork for throw downs. Infielders will work on proper fielding position, throwing position, automatic outs and the bonus plays. You can get registration forms at Triple Crown indoor baseball/softball facility, East Lincoln High School or contact Coach Matile at cmatile@lincoln.k12.nc.us. For more information, contact Coach Matile or Coach Scott Garrett, owner of Triple Crown.

Senior Bowling Results

Pin Station

(1/5/2017)

High Game Scratch: Ron McCarty 247, Kip Olivas 201. YTD: Roger Kerley 288, Kip Olivas 268.

High Series Scratch: Ron McCarty 608, Kip Olivas 539. YTD: Ron McCarty 738, Kip Olivas 641.

High Game HC: Robert Moscato 259, Lois Goodson 235. YTD: Harold Unger 303, Kip Olivas 280.

High Series HC: Edd Elliott, Jr. 679, Sue May 635. YTD: Bob Huss 759, Ann Simmons 703.

High Average: Ron McCarty 201, Kip Olivas 190.

Standings:

Donna’s Delites 90-54

Nelia’s Nabors 88-56

Bob’s Blazers 87-57