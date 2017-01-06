Roundup

Thursday

Basketball

(Girls) Lincolnton 67, Newton-Conover 61

The Lady Wolves gave the Lady Red Devils their first conference loss with a 67-61 win at Newton-Conover. Mica Dyson led the way for Lincolnton with 22 points, and freshman Kayla Smith added 18, including 14 in the second half.

Newton-Conover was led by Chyna Cornwell with 19 points, and Ivy Eller with 13.

Lincolnton 18 14 16 19 – 67

Newton-Conover 16 15 17 13 – 61

Lincolnton (6-5, 3-2): Mica Dyson 22, Kayla Smith 18, Cita Banks 10, Wilson 6, H. Rhyne 6, Finger 3, Bryant 2. Newton-Conover (6-7, 4-1): Chyna Cornwell 19, Ivy Eller 17, Hannah Stull 13, Finger 9, Artis 3.

(Girls) East Lincoln 59, West Caldwell 50

The Lady Mustangs improved to 9-4 on the season, and 4-1 in the SD-7. The Lady Warriors fell to 4-6 overall and 2-3 in conference play.

(Girls) Maiden 58, West Lincoln 32

(Boys) Lincolnton 60, Newton-Conover 52

The Wolves remained unbeaten with a tight 60-52 win at Newton-Conover. Sage Surratt led all scorers with 30 points. Kris Robinson added 16 for Lincolnton who improved to 9-0. The win sets up a battle for first place with West Caldwell at Lincolnton Tuesday night. Kaelyn Byrd led the Red Devils with 24 points.

Lincolnton 26 16 5 13 – 60

Newton-Conover 11 13 16 12 – 52

Lincolnton (9-0, 5-0): Sage Surratt 30, Kris Robinson 16, Cowie 6, Haris 4, Givens 2, Sherrill 2. Newton-Conover (1-14, 0-5): Kaelyn Byrd 24, Hamm 9, Cool-Smith 7, Eller 4, Cowans 4, Carlton 2, Smith 1, McCathern 1.

(Boys) West Caldwell 75, East Lincoln 65 (OT)

The Warriors improved to 9-3 overall, and 5-0 in the SD-7 with the overtime win. The Mustangs, who led by 7 after three quarters, fall to 7-6 overall, 3-2 in conference play.