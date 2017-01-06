Rebels hang on to beat Maiden

DAVID KEEVER

Sports Editor

The West Lincoln Rebel boys built a 12-point lead early in the fourth quarter and hung on down the stretch for a 43-40 win over Maiden Thursday night at West Lincoln.

With both teams struggling to put the ball in the basket early on, the Rebels held a 14-6 advantage after a quarter thanks in part to the three-point shooting of Dalton Brooks. Brooks knocked down 3 of his first five attempts from behind the arc, scoring nine of West Lincoln’s 15 first-quarter points.

But when the Rebels offense struggled in the second period, the Blue Devils crawled right back into the game. Mykah Harrington scored a pair of baskets in the paint, and Hunter Moore knocked down a three-pointer as Maiden closed the gap to 21-20 by halftime.

West Lincoln was not phased. The Rebels scored the first nine points of the third quarter, with Seth Willis connecting for a couple buckets and Dallas Bridges completing a three-point play.

By the end of the period, West Lincoln had extended the lead to 31-21.

But Maiden made a furious comeback attempt in the final period, after scoring just one point in the third quarter.

The Rebels struggled to get the ball across the half-court line, and twice tried to throw the full-court pass only to see it go out of bounds and give the Blue Devils the ball back.

Six different Blue Devils scored in the fourth period as Maiden got as close as 42-40.

Brooks made good on one of two free-throw attempts with just 8.8 seconds remaining, and the Rebels played solid defense beyond the three-point line in the final seconds to complete the upset.

Brooks finished with 15 points for West Lincoln to lead all scorers. Payton Rowe led the Blue Devils with 10.

With the victory, the Rebels improved to 6-9 on the season, 3-2 in the Southern District-7 2A conference.

Maiden fell to 10-3 overall and 3-2 in conference play.

West Lincoln will travel to Bandys on Tuesday, while Maiden will host East Lincoln.

Maiden 6 14 1 19 – 40

West Lincoln 14 7 10 12 – 43

Maiden: Payton Rowe 10, McDaniel 8, Harrington 7, Moore 6, Cooke 3, Richardson 2, Coulter 2, Boyles 2. West Lincoln: Dalton Brooks 15, McClendon 9, Bridges 7, Willis 7, Franklin 3, Herrick 2.