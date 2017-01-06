Proposal for West Lincoln medical facility withdrawn again

MATT CHAPMAN

Staff Writer

Lincolnton Main Street, LLC, has once again withdrawn a rezoning request for a 15,000 square-foot medical facility in western Lincoln County.

The request called for the rezoning of three acres on the northeast corner of Highway 27 and Howards Creek Mill Road in Vale. The new facility was proposed to house West Lincoln Family Medicine, which operates as part of Carolinas Healthcare System. West Lincoln Family Medicine has outgrown its current facility, located near the intersection of Highway 27 and Shoal Road in Vale.

Lincolnton Main Street developer Mike Joyner said the decision to withdraw the rezoning request was made by Carolinas Healthcare System.

The original rezoning request was filed on Nov. 1 and was followed by a community involvement meeting on Nov. 10 that was described as “contentious” by Joyner and zoning administrator Randy Hawkins.

A public hearing on the issue was conducted during a joint meeting between the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners and planning board on Dec. 5.

At that meeting, commissioner Carrol Mitchem questioned the need to rezone the parcel of land due to there being undeveloped land zoned for business less than two miles away. The piece of land Mitchem referenced is located across the street from West Lincoln High School, behind the existing West Lincoln Family Medicine facility.

Dr. Crystal Mitchem, commissioner Mitchem’s sister-in-law and a member of the planning board, opposed the request and said that she didn’t want West Lincoln to end up looking like the heavily developed stretch of Highway 16 in Denver. Crystal Mitchem owns West Lincoln Veterinary Hospital, which is located adjacent to the parcel of land proposed for development by Carrol Mitchem earlier in the night.

The planning board ultimately recommended approval by a 6-3 vote, but the request was then withdrawn before a vote from the board of commissioners.

Lincolnton Main Street filed the request for a second time on Dec. 28 before withdrawing it yet again on Wednesday afternoon.