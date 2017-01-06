Obituaries — 1-6-17

Jerry Lee Guiton

Jerry Lee Guiton, 60, of Maiden passed away on Tuesday, January 3, 2017.

He was born on September 20, 1956 to Louise Jenkins Guiton and the late Samuel Roosevelt Guiton. Jerry was employed by CommScope in Catawba County for over 25 years.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Donna Guiton; stepchildren, Mandy Ervin, Jessica Hayes and John Morgan; seven step-grandchildren; one brother, Johnny Guiton and wife Cindy; three sisters, Betty Guiton Hedgpeth and husband Gene, Tina Guiton Cline and Judy Guiton Jenkins; four nieces; four nephews; five great-nieces; and three great-nephews.

The Guiton family will receive friends today, January 6, 2017 from 1 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. at Redeemed Baptist Church in Lincolnton. The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. in the sanctuary of Redeemed Baptist Church. Interment will follow the service at Maiden City Cemetery in Maiden.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Go Fund Me Page set up for the family through Mandy Irvin’s Facebook page.

E.F. Drum Funeral Home of Lincolnton is entrusted with the arrangements.

Judy Ann Brumbach Hockenbrough Eckburg

Mrs. Judy Ann Brumbach Hockenbrough Eckburg, age 70, of 2598 Queens Drive in Lincolnton, died on Saturday, December 17, 2016.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 7, 2017, in the Warlick Funeral Chapel with Rev. Danny Trapp officiating. The family will greet friends following the service.

Mrs. Eckburg was born December 4, 1946 in Northumberland County, Pa. to the late James and Pauline Houser Brumbach. She had worked at Bell Telephone, Wilson’s Manufacturing, Brumbach’s Auction, Sohmer Piano Co., the Lincolnton Chamber of Commerce.

Survivors include her husband, Richard Eckburg of the home; one son, Terry Hockenbrough, Jr., and wife Kelly; one daughter, Tracy Troxell and husband Adam; two brothers, James Brumback, Jamie Brumbach; one sister, Carol; three grandchildren, Brandon Hockenbrough, Alyssa and Alex Troxell; stepchildren, Rich, Cindy, Jamie and John.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to ASPCA c/o Wikimedia Foundation, INC P.O. Box 98204 Washington, D.C. 20090-8204 USA or Hospice of Lincoln County 900 Dontia Drive Lincolnton, N.C. 28092.

Warlick Funeral Home is serving the Eckburg family.

John Chambers Boheler

John Chambers Boheler, 77, of Lincolnton died December 14, 2016.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. with military honors on January 7, 2017 at Macedonia Baptist Church in Kings Mountain. Visitation will be held after the service.

The Robert S. Morgan, Jr. Funeral Service Licensee of Fallston is serving the Boheler family.

Betty Rose Finger Killian

Betty Rose Finger Killian, 74, of Iron Station died January 4, 2017.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete with Ebony & White’s Funeral Service in Lincolnton.

Albert ‘Al’ Bartley Haywood

Albert “Al” Bartley Haywood, 68, of Iron Station died January 2, 2017.

Services will be held today at Sunset Road Baptist Church in Charlotte. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. and the funeral service immediately following. Burial will be at Forest Lawn West.

Forest Lawn West is serving the Haywood family.

Jane Crumpton McSwain

Jane Crumpton McSwain, 53, of Shelby died January 3, 2017.

A memorial service will be held today at 4 p.m. at Carpenter-Porter Funeral & Cremation Services. Burial will be private. The family will receive friends today from 3 p.m. until 3:45 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.

Carpenter-Porter Funeral & Cremation Services of Cherryville is serving the McSwain family.

Doraine Dawn Bell

Doraine Dawn Bell, 82, of Lincolnton died January 2, 2017.

Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Newton is serving the Bell family.

Nelson Troy Hallman

Nelson Troy Hallman, 45, of Lincolnton died January 2, 2017.

A memorial service will be held today at 1 p.m. at Coral Park Baptist Church. The family will receive friends following the service.

Burke Mortuary in Maiden is serving the Hallman family.

Brendon Isaac Taylor

Brendon Isaac Taylor, 20, of Conover died January 3, 2017.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held today at 4 p.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Conover. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends today, from 2 p.m. until 3:45 p.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church.

Bennett Funeral Service of Conover is serving the Taylor family.

Britney McConnell Hedrick

Britney McConnell Hedrick, 27, of Hickory died December 30, 2016.

A memorial service will be held today from at 3 p.m. at Covenant Christian Church in Newton. The family will receive friends following the service.

Bennett Funeral Service of Conover is serving the Hedrick family.

Gregory ‘Greg’ Warren Starnes

Gregory “Greg” Warren Starnes, 63, of Newton died January 3, 2017.

The family held a private graveside service.

Bennett Funeral Service of Conover served the Starnes family.

Dale Miller

Dale Leatherwood Miller, 88 of Cherryville died January 4, 2017.

Arrangements are incomplete with Stamey-Cherryville Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Cherryville.

Bonnie Evelyn Beam

Bonnie Evelyn Beam 41, of Cherryville died January 1, 2017.

Visitation will be held today from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Oak Grove Baptist Church in Cherryville. A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. this evening at Oak Grove Baptist Church in Cherryville. Burial will be private.

Stamey-Cherryville Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the Beam family.