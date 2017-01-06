NC Works Job Listings

You must currently be registered with NC Works to be referred on any of our jobs. Go to www.ncworks.gov to register or update an existing registration. Job listings for all of North Carolina may also be accessed. Call NC Works Career Center, Lincolnton, 704.735.8035, or come to NC Works Career Center-Lincoln County, 529 N Aspen St., Lincolnton.

MAINTENANCE/ELECTRICIAN ~ JOB NUMBER 10627351

Able to read prints, trace wires, work with 110 to 480 volts and step down transformers. Rebuild in a range from dealing with motors to pumps. Perform various duties to install, maintain, and repair a variety of production machine and building electrical wiring, controls, switches, panels, etc. Perform general and assist on difficult plant and production mechanical installation and maintenance activities. Requires HS diploma/GED and 3 years’ experience.

ELECTRICIAN/TECHNICIAN ~ JOB NUMBER 10629389

3-5 years’ work experience in a manufacturing environment with inspection, repair, installation, and maintenance of all types of electrical/electronic equipment, programmable logic controllers, and motor drives. Requires HS diploma/GED plus two year technical degree or accredited apprenticeship program and 3-5 years of proven experience in electrical/electronics, hydraulic, mechanical, and pneumatic fields.

ROUTE SALES DRIVER ~ JOB NUMBER 10627225

Operates a vehicle to deliver propane. Records sales delivery information and submits daily report. HS diploma/GED required. Must have one-year related driving experience and clean driving record for three years. Must be able to read and write English and perform basic math. Must have a valid Class A or B CDL, along with the proper tank endorsements, HazMat training, and air brake certifications.

SENIOR SERVICES DIRECTOR ~ JOB NUMBER 10629069

Responsible for overseeing all aspects of department operations, including personnel, facilities, programs, and services. Promotes community and departmental outreach efforts with public speaking engagements. Must have knowledge of public administration, including management, supervision, purchasing, and budgeting procedures; and knowledge of grant application and administration guidelines. Requires bachelor’s degree and 1 year experience.

SECURITY OFFICER ~ JOB NUMBER 10630101

Responsible for the safety and security of the facilities they protect. Detect and report suspicious, unsafe or criminal acts at or near their assigned posts which may be a threat to the property, clients, guests or employees at the site. Ensure the facility is provided with high quality security services to protect people and property. HS diploma/GED required.

CREW LEADER-UTILITY LINE CLEARANCE ~ JOB NUMBER 10629981

Provides crew supervision and line clearing and tree trimming services for major electric utility providers. Services provided include pruning treetops, repairing damaged trees by trimming or removal as well as removing broken limbs from wires, roofs, and other objects. Supervise and assist in the proper maintenance, preparation and operation of all tools and equipment. Driver’s license required.

LUBE, OIL & FILTER TECHNICIAN ~ JOB NUMBER 10626989

Entry level service technician. Immediate need. Will lube vehicles. Change oil and filter. Install and balance tires. Light repair. Willing to train someone with some experience.

MORTGAGE LOAN OFFICER ~ JOB NUMBER 10625854

Responsible for the sales and marketing of loan products as well as consistent, effective referrals of mortgage clients for other bank services. Execute effective mortgage marketing plans. Requires HS diploma or equivalent education and related training and minimum of one year experience in banking and/or lending environment with basic knowledge of residential property types.

RESIDENTIAL CONSTRUCTION TRADESMAN ~ JOB NUMBER 10625198

Seeking experienced and skilled construction laborers, carpenters, and tradesmen. Must have own vehicle, a valid driver’s license, 4+ years of experience in construction, and 4+ years of drywall, finish, and painting experience.

BOXER ~ JOB NUMBER 10629688

Bring boxes and pallets from warehouse to packing room. Run boxes through taping machine. Monitor code and quality of print on boxes. Assemble cases confirming correct box used. Able to lift 50 pounds and more. Requires HS diploma/GED and 1 year experience