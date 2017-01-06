McHenry discusses priorities as Congress goes back into session

MATT CHAPMAN

Staff Writer

The first session of the 115th United States Congress convened on Tuesday and the GOP-dominated legislature has already begun passing legislation. Rep. Patrick McHenry, a Denver resident and Republican whose district includes Lincoln County, is serving his seventh term in the House of Representatives.

The Republican Party has held a majority in both houses of Congress since the 2014 general election and, in just a matter of weeks, the GOP will gain control of the White House as well. The inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump on Jan. 20 will provide the party with total control for the first time since a four-year stint under George W. Bush from 2003-2007.

“The inauguration of Donald Trump coupled with our majority in the House and Senate will provide us with the capacity to get things done,” McHenry said. “That means that we have tremendous opportunities to make long-lasting progress that will benefit all Americans, especially folks here in western North Carolina. The president-elect has laid out five major priorities for the new Congress and many of those line up very closely with the ‘Better Way’ agenda that House Republicans unveiled this past summer.”

McHenry identified those five priorities as repealing the Affordable Care Act, reducing “job-killing” regulatory burdens established during President Barack Obama’s presidency, reforming the United States tax code, strengthening the defense of America’s southern border and the implementation of 21st century infrastructure.

Congress will begin the repeal the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, before the end of this month, according to McHenry. Once that happens, the GOP will need to devise a plan to replace Obama’s healthcare legislation.

“First of all, we’ve seen premiums skyrocket in North Carolina since the implementation of Obamacare,” McHenry said. “The Affordable Care Act has hurt more people than it has helped so we will take the first step to repeal Obamacare this month. I’ve already outlined the things that I think we have to do to improve health insurance and health outcomes for Americans. We must allow people to save tax-free through health savings accounts, purchase health insurance across state lines and also increase competition among healthcare providers to give Americans more options. I believe that we can achieve bipartisan agreement to get those three things accomplished.”

House Republicans were criticized by Trump this week following a vote during a closed-door meeting on Monday evening for a proposal that would place the independent Office of Congressional Ethics under the control of the very lawmakers it was designed to keep in check. Trump took to Twitter to voice his displeasure with the proposal.

“With all that Congress has to work on, do they really have to make the weakening of the Independent Ethics Watchdog, as unfair as it may be, their number one act and priority,” Trump tweeted Tuesday morning. “Focus on tax reform, healthcare and so many other things of far greater importance!”

House Republicans voted 119-74 in favor of the proposal on Monday night, although McHenry was one of the few in the minority. The proposal was dropped on Tuesday, following Trump’s objection.

“I think that it was a media-driven narrative that was blown out of proportion,” McHenry said. “The vast majority of members of both parties, Republican and Democrat, recognize that this ethics office needs significant reforms and we’ve had bipartisan agreement on what those reforms should look like. That being said, the House rules package was the wrong place to address the issue. I’m glad that the proposal wasn’t included in our final rules package. This needs to be addressed in a bipartisan way, in the light of day, on the House floor.”

McHenry has been an active proponent of small business owners since he was first elected in 2004. He vowed to continue fighting for small businesses following his re-election.

“My focus has been on helping small businesses, job creators and families access capital,” McHenry said. “That means helping small businesses grow and giving American families more stability. That’s where I’m going to continue focusing my energy on the financial services committee.”

He also plans to reintroduce the Recognizing the Protection of Motorsports Act this week. The RPM Act is a bill written by McHenry in 2016 that aims to block the Environmental Protection Agency from regulating amateur auto racing.

“Auto racing is a popular pastime in our region and an important industry in our state,” McHenry said. “This legislation is necessary to ensure that we protect the auto racing industry.”

McHenry will continue to serve as the chief deputy whip in the House of Representatives. He was first appointed to the position in 2014. The chief deputy whip is the highest appointed position within the majority party.

“It’s a real honor to have the opportunity to serve my colleagues as chief deputy whip,” McHenry said. “It’s also a great opportunity for western North Carolina to have a seat at the leadership table in the House of Representatives.”

In addition to serving as chief deputy whip, McHenry will also maintain his role as vice-chair of the financial services committee.

Image courtesy of LTN File